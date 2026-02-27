En Sintonía con el Concejo Highlights Upcoming Department of Permitting Services Stakeholders Forum, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, February 27 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 26, 2026

The show will also spotlight the ‘Keep It Clean, Montgomery’ campaign

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Rabbiah Sabbakhan, director of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services; Patsy Warnick, fire code compliance manager; and Ana Arriaza, outreach manager at the Department of Environmental Protection. The show will air on Friday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week on En Sintonia, the Department of Permitting Services previews the 2026 DPS Stakeholders Forum, happening Tuesday, March 3, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 2425 Reedie Drive in Wheaton. Tailored for construction industry professionals including architects, builders, contractors, designers, developers, engineers, and permit expediters, the event offers important updates and presentations on topics that impact permitting and development in Montgomery County. DPS Director Rabbiah Sabbakhan and Fire Code Compliance Manager Patsy Warnick will share insights about the forum. Spanish interpretation will be provided and registration is required.

The second half of the program will spotlight the “Keep It Clean, Montgomery” campaign, hosted by Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection, emphasizing litter reduction and community beautification. Residents will learn about local initiatives, volunteer opportunities, and practical tips for reducing waste, keeping neighborhoods clean, and promoting environmental conservation. Ana Arriaza will provide details on signing up for park cleanups, recycling correctly, and how to reduce, reuse, and recycle more effectively.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

