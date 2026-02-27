Submit Release
Councilmember Evan Glass and Councilmembers to Hold Press Conference on Legislation Prohibiting Private ICE Detention Centers

MARYLAND, February 27 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 27, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass

Proposed legislation would prevent privately owned immigrant detention facilities in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass will hold a press conference to announce the introduction of the ICE Out Act, which will prohibit privately owned immigration detention facilities in Montgomery County.

Neighboring jurisdictions have been forced to react to ICE detention center proposals by acting quickly. Montgomery County will not wait. This legislation sends a clear message: ICE Out.

Who: Councilmember Glass, Councilmembers, We Are CASA, and immigrant advocates.

What: Press conference about the ICE Out Act.

When: Monday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 4th floor conference room.

Members of the media must RSVP by Monday, March 2 at 9 a.m. by emailing [email protected].

Release ID: 26-069
Media Contact: Hope Klein 240-233-4055
