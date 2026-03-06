Former Disney Channel Star and Ex-Apple Engineer Raise $2.75M to Make Snail Mail the Next Social Network

Founders: Andrew Gold & Aaron Albert

Escargot raises $2.75M seed round to build a platform that makes meaningful, physical gestures as easy as sending a text

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron Albert spent his teens on Disney Channel. Andrew Gold spent his twenties building tech at Apple and Coinbase. They're cousins who never thought they'd start a company together — until they both realized they were exhausted by the same thing: how hard it had become to say anything real online.Today, their startup Escargot announced a $2.75 million seed round co-led by Wischoff Ventures and Hannah Grey, with participation from South Park Commons, Common Magic, Next Wave and additional investors.Escargot is a digital-to-physical social platform for thoughtfulness and celebration. The company lets you send greeting cards — printed, stamped, and mailed from your phone in 60 seconds — but cards are just the entry point. The bigger vision is building a platform that helps people stay meaningfully close to the people who matter most, starting with the moments worth showing up for.The pitch sounds almost quaint: send real greeting cards from your phone. But the thesis is more pointed — the tech industry's optimization for speed and scale has accidentally made meaningful communication harder, not easier."Social media promised to keep us connected, but optimizing for engagement made these platforms more entertainment than social," said Gold, Escargot's CEO. "We're building something different: infrastructure for the moments that actually matter, where a message you can hold still beats a comment you scroll past.""We now have a generation raised on bits who find atoms novel," Gold added. "A comment, a like, even a well-crafted Insta story just don't pack the same punch as something physical. But nobody's built the infrastructure to make physical gestures as easy as digital ones. Until now."The company has built a two-sided marketplace connecting 300+ independent artists, representing a combined 18 million social media followers, with consumers who want cards that don't feel corporate. Artists create culturally relevant content — like "Congrats on deleting your ex's number" and "Sorry your crypto tanked" — that traditional greeting card companies would never stock."Gen Z isn't celebrating the same milestones their parents did. They're not getting married at 23 or buying houses at 25," said Albert, who previously founded and sold mental health startup Felt. "But they are going to therapy, deleting their exes' numbers, surviving brutal job markets. Hallmark doesn't make cards for the things our generation actually celebrates. We do."Since launching, Escargot has acquired nearly tens of thousands of users and is sending thousands of cards each month. The company plans to expand beyond cards into gifted experiences, handwritten notes, personal stationery, and other physical touch points — all designed to make showing up for people as effortless as sending a text."Escargot has the rare mix of cultural fluency, viral distribution loops, and strong unit economics we look for," said Nichole Wischoff at Wischoff Ventures. "They're not just modernizing greeting cards. They're building an entirely new category around thoughtfulness, celebration, and creator-driven content.""We see a clear market arbitrage between the declining value of a social media 'like' and the rising value of a physical gesture," said Jessica Peltz Zatulove, Managing Partner at Hannah Grey VC. "Escargot is building the essential infrastructure that bridges digital convenience with real-world impact. Aaron and Andrew have a unique combination of cultural intuition and technical craft, giving them an edge to build for a generation that prioritizes authenticity over automation."About Escargot:Founded by cousins, Andrew Gold (CEO, ex-Apple, Coinbase) and Aaron Albert (CMO, ex-Disney Channel, Felt), Escargot is building the digital-to-physical social network for thoughtfulness and celebration. Starting with greeting cards and expanding into a full platform for meaningful human connection, Escargot makes it effortless to show up for the people and moments that matter. Learn more at escargot.com.

