Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges a Former Oil Refinery or Chemical Plant Worker with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to the USA's Top Lawyers-Don't Play Law Firm Roulette

"If your husband or dad worked at a chemical plant or oil refinery anywhere in the USA and he has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466. Get the best lawyers!” — Mesothelioma Compensation Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is urging a former oil refinery or chemical plant worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the USA or their family to please call them at 866-714-6466. The group is an advocacy group for individuals who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, and they want people like this to receive the best possible financial compensation results. The last thing the group wants to see happen is an unsuspecting person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer ending up with a middleman marketing law firm and ending up with a substandard compensation result. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

A chemical plant or oil refinery worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer probably worked in one of the following states:

*Texas

*Louisiana

*California

*Washington

*Illinois

*Iowa

*North Dakota

*New Jersey

*Mississippi

*Minnesota

*Indiana

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "Oil Refinery and or Chemical Plants here in the USA were loaded with asbestos especially before the mid 1980's and workers at these types of facilities might have had daily exposure to asbestos prior to 1983. The most at risk types of workers were members of repair or maintenance crews, repair crews or contractors/skilled trades workers who did upgrades or retrofits at these types of facilities as we are always more than happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"If your husband or dad worked at a chemical plant or oil refinery anywhere in the USA and he now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466. We can guarantee you two things-you will immediately be talking to some of the nation's most capable lawyers, and you will not be talking to a call center representative at a middleman law firm." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com



The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group’s top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas production workers. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.