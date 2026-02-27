Governor Stein Celebrates Federal Recognition of the Lumbee Tribe

Today Governor Stein joined the Commission of Indian Affairs’ reception to celebrate the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina securing full federal recognition through the Lumbee Fairness Act.

“Today we celebrate this long-overdue recognition and honor generations of Lumbee leaders and families whose persistence made this moment possible,” said Governor Josh Stein. "The Lumbee Tribe is a vital and enduring part of our state’s history. Our state will work alongside federal partners to ensure that the 68,000 Lumbee Tribe members who call North Carolina home are able to access federal resources that will help them thrive."

“We’re proud that the Lumbee Tribe gained the distinction of being the 575th federally recognized tribe in the United States,” said Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, who leads the Administration Department that includes the Commission of Indian Affairs. "This recognition ensures that Lumbee history, culture, and leadership will continue to contribute to our state. It is a proud and meaningful day for our state.”

“Today, we celebrate a milestone that generations of the Lumbee Tribe have dreamed of," said Greg Bryant, Chair of the NC Commission of Indian Affairs. "Recognition will unlock federal benefits that will strengthen economic opportunity, educational access, and health care for members.”

"As someone of Lumbee heritage, I can tell you that this recognition carries deep personal meaning,” said Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “Recognition will boost economic opportunity in southeastern North Carolina and cement the legacy of a tribe that has made so many important contributions to our state and nation.”

On December 18, 2025, President Trump signed the Lumbee Fairness Act into law, righting a historic wrong and federally recognizing the Lumbee Tribe. Federal recognition will enable the Lumbee Tribe to apply directly to the federal government for grants and receive services from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Indian Education, and the Indian Health Service. These programs and services include disaster assistance, education, natural resource management, housing, health care, transportation, and broadband internet access. Access will in turn benefit the state as a whole.

With more than 68,000 members, the Lumbee is the largest tribe in the state and the largest tribe east of the Mississippi River. North Carolina has recognized the Lumbee Tribe since 1885. The Tribe received federal recognition in 1956 but was denied the full benefits such recognition brings. Starting in 1974, some form of legislation to provide federal recognition to the Lumbee passed the House of Representatives nine times but never succeeded in the Senate. Last year, Governor Stein sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urging the Senate to pass legislation to confer the benefits of full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe, which passed in December.

Photos from the event can be found on DOA's Flickr page.

