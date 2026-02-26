Ambassador Mirošič signs Memorandum of Understanding with America250

SLOVENIA, February 26 - The Memorandum provides a framework for closer cooperation in the preparation of promotional activities and events to be organized on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in the Republic of Slovenia and the USA, in the fields of culture, entrepreneurship, science, politics and other areas. They will represent a meeting point between Slovenian and American culture, shared values ​​and an insight into history, an important part of which is the migration of Slovenians to the USA.

By signing this memorandum, Slovenia has the opportunity to contribute to the celebration of the 250th anniversary by marking the role of Slovenians and the Slovenian community in the USA in their construction. An important role is played by prominent Slovenians, whose spirit, perseverance and achievements in the fields of politics, science, innovation, entrepreneurship, sports, culture, music, agriculture, beekeeping and space have had and continue to have a great influence on the development and history of the USA in the past and today. Slovenians have contributed to the prosperity of the USA over the past 250 years, which represents an important part of Slovenian cultural heritage and the basis for its preservation in the USA.

The events, which will also be organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in the United States, will be organized in cooperation with cultural and other organizations and institutions in Washington, D.C., in other parts of the United States, and in Slovenia. The Slovenian community in the United States will participate in them, an important part of which has been and is made up of scientists, innovators, senators, astronauts, athletes, musicians, and politicians.

Today's signing represents an important step towards strengthening the transatlantic partnership and cooperation between Slovenia and the United States and confirms the special friendship that binds Slovenia and the United States and both nations. With today's signing, Slovenia has formally become one of the first countries to jointly commemorate an important anniversary in the history of the United States.