Štajerska among top three European travel destinations for 2026

SLOVENIA, February 27 - "This is a region where landscapes, culture, gastronomy and wine blend into an experience that feels both refined and deeply authentic," European Best Destinations writes about Štajerska on its website.

The ranking is compiled in two stages. First the organizers review more than 480 European destinations to shortlist 20 based on key performance indicators such as tourism growth, rising popularity on social media, and each destination's commitment to sustainability, accessibility, and local development.

The shortlisted destinations are then submitted to voters worldwide, who determine the final ranking. This year, more than 1.3 million registered participants cast vote. Each can vote for up to three destinations outside their own country.

The Podravje - Maribor regional agency hailed the distinction by pointing out that Štajerska came ahead many globally recognised destinations such as Verona, Paris, Madeira and Lisbon.

By ranking third, Štajerska has gained an internationally recognized label that strengthens its global recognition, makes it more competitive in key foreign markets, and places the destination among the must-see choices for travellers seeking quality and authentic European experiences, the agency said.

The regional capital Maribor has been named the Best Wine Capital in Europe for this year by the same travel platform.

Source: STA