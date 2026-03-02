Influential Women Features Theresa M. Goetz PE: Advancing Community Transportation and Safer Infrastructure in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS,, MO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Principal of Goetz Group Combines Technical Expertise, Leadership, and Advocacy to Deliver People-First Engineering SolutionsTheresa M. Goetz, PE, is a seasoned civil engineer and the Principal / Founder of Goetz Group LLC, where she champions community-centered infrastructure and customer-focused transportation solutions. With more than a decade of engineering and project management experience across the St. Louis region, she has played a pivotal role in major roadway, bridge, and mobility initiatives that enhance safety, connectivity, and long-term resilience. Theresa’s approach reflects a deep understanding that infrastructure is more than construction—it is a lifeline for the families, businesses, and communities who depend on it daily.A graduate of the University of Science and Technology, Theresa earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree before advancing her career at respected engineering firms, including Horner & Shifrin, Lochmueller Group, AECOM, and Benesch. She progressed from civil engineer to project manager and assistant regional manager, building expertise in multimodal planning, transportation operations, and community engagement. Her work regularly intersects with organizations such as MoDOT, Trailnet, and local coalitions advocating for safer streets and improved mobility for pedestrians and cyclists, demonstrating her dedication to creating accessible and equitable infrastructure.Theresa attributes her success to authenticity, integrity, and a commitment to fair, honest work. She emphasizes building trust, hiring the right people, and maintaining transparency with clients rather than overstating her skills. The guidance of mentors, strong professional relationships within the St. Louis engineering community, and her passion for equitable infrastructure have shaped her into a respected engineer and leader. One of the most influential pieces of advice she received came from her mentor, Joe Emmerich, who taught the value of quiet, behind-the-scenes service without seeking recognition—a lesson that continues to inform her leadership at Goetz Group.As a female leader in a traditionally male-dominated field, Theresa encourages young women entering engineering to pursue leadership roles confidently, seek mentorship, ask questions, and build strong networks. She acknowledges the challenges of establishing a small business, navigating programs such as DBE certification, and earning trust, yet she also sees tremendous opportunities to advance sustainable, community-focused transportation and support emerging engineers.Core values guide Theresa in both her personal and professional life: fairness, transparency, and community responsibility. She prioritizes work that genuinely improves lives, designs safe and accessible infrastructure, and fosters a company culture supporting family balance, flexibility, and well-being. Beyond her professional endeavors, she actively engages in community initiatives such as Pedal Pantry, promoting food security and cycling advocacy in St. Louis.Theresa M. Goetz continues to lead Goetz Group with a vision rooted in collaboration, integrity, and public service, building a firm dedicated to thoughtful, people-first infrastructure solutions that positively impact communities for generations to come.Learn More about Theresa M. Goetz:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/theresa-goetz or through her profile on Goetz Group, https://goetzgroupstl.com/our-people Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

