WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Gang Members, Rapists, and Kidnappers

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more public safety threats including gang members, rapists, and kidnappers.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested public safety threats across the country, including a Known Suspected Terrorist and MS-13 gang member convicted of murder,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. This statistic does not even count foreign fugitives, terrorists, and human rights abusers who lack a rap sheet in the U.S. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is putting AMERICANS first.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Luis Armando Valdovinos-Valenica, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, Known Suspected Terrorist and MS-13 gang member, convicted for murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary in San Mateo County, California.

Julio Zamurio-Barrios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for rape in Bronx, New York.

Rocio Inacua-Rosas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for kidnapping in Los Angeles, California.

Johnny Umanzor-Cardenas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for aggravated assault with a weapon, larceny, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Houston, Texas.

Dairon Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for burglary in Tampa, Florida.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

