LCPMD Expands to 11 Experts, Strengthening National Leadership in Life Care Planning and Damages Valuation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LCPMD, a nationally recognized provider of life care planning and comprehensive damages valuation serving injury attorneys, today announced the expansion of its expert panel to 11 credentialed damages valuation experts. The growth deepens LCPMD’s capacity across its complete suite — Life Care Plans by Physician Life Care Planners, Life Care Plans by Certified Life Care Planners, Vocational Loss of Earnings Assessments, Economic Present Value Assessments, and Medical Bills Reasonableness of Charges (UCR) Analysis — on serious and permanent injury cases.

“Serious and permanent injury cases deserve a complete damages picture — medical, vocational, and economic — not a partial analysis assembled from disconnected vendors,” said LCPMD leadership. “With a deeper bench across every discipline, we support more cases while delivering the individualized, coordinated approach our clients depend on.”

One Team. Every Discipline. Built on the Academic Standard in the Field.

What distinguishes LCPMD is the combination: physician life care planners, certified life care planners, vocational experts, forensic economists, and medical bill UCR analysts — all working on one case, through one dedicated case manager, with 6–8 week LCP turnaround. The disciplines span causation, permanency, and reasonableness of past medical care (Life Care Plans by Physician Life Care Planners); future care needs and cost projection (Life Care Plans by Certified Life Care Planners); post-injury work capacity and earning loss (Vocational Loss of Earnings Assessments); present value of future medical costs and vocational loss in today’s dollars (Economic Present Value Assessments); and objective analysis of past medical charges against usual, customary, and reasonable standards (Medical Bills Reasonableness of Charges (UCR) Analysis). Coordinated through dedicated case managers with paralegal backgrounds, this model eliminates the multi-vendor burden attorneys face when assembling damages support from multiple independent sources.

LCPMD’s methodology is grounded in a foundation unique in the field: the firm’s physician founder co-edited the academic textbook in life care planning and damages valuation — the recognized standard of methodology and practice. LCPMD leadership holds a former Editorial Board seat at the Journal of Life Care Planning, with published white papers and free CLE courses for injury attorneys nationally. Every LCPMD report, across all disciplines, is built on that standard.

About LCPMD

LCPMD is a physician-founded, nationally recognized provider of life care planning and comprehensive damages valuation, serving injury attorneys on serious and permanent injury cases — catastrophic and non-catastrophic — nationwide. The firm’s physician founder co-edited the academic textbook in life care planning and damages valuation, and LCPMD brings together physician life care planners, certified life care planners, vocational experts, forensic economists, and medical bill UCR analysts under one roof — coordinated through dedicated case managers with paralegal backgrounds. Documentation supports every stage: reserve-setting, settlement, mediation, discovery deposition, and trial. www.lcpmd.com | 833-695-2763

