Boise Dental Assistant School to Introduce 12-Week Hands-On Training Program in the Treasure Valley This Spring

Boise Dental Assistant School will open this spring in Meridian, offering a 12-week dental assistant program in partnership with Willow Tree Dental.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring, a new opportunity for dental career training will arrive in the Treasure Valley as Boise Dental Assistant School opens its campus in Meridian at 1664 S Woodsage Ave, Suite 110.The school will offer a streamlined 12-week dental assistant program designed for students seeking a direct and practical pathway into the dental profession. The program blends online coursework with in-person instruction and clinical experience conducted inside a working dental office, allowing students to build real-world skills from the beginning.“Access to hands-on training is one of the most important factors in career readiness,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By working alongside respected practices like Willow Tree Dental , we’re ensuring students graduate prepared to contribute immediately in dental settings.”Through a partnership with Willow Tree Dental, students will train in a modern practice environment while learning chairside assisting techniques, sterilization and infection control procedures, dental imaging support, and patient communication. The immersive structure helps students transition confidently into entry-level roles upon graduation.Boise Dental Assistant School aims to serve students throughout Boise, Meridian, and surrounding communities who are looking for an affordable alternative to traditional education programs while entering a growing field.Enrollment for the spring class is now open. Check their website About Boise Dental Assistant SchoolBoise Dental Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level employment in dental practices. The 12-week program combines online learning with in-person clinical training inside a working dental office.Boise Dental Assistant School is located at 1664 S Woodsage Ave, Suite 110, Meridian, ID.About Willow Tree DentalWillow Tree Dental provides comprehensive dental care to patients in the Meridian and greater Boise area. The practice emphasizes patient comfort, preventative dentistry, and modern treatment techniques while serving families throughout the Treasure Valley.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive clinical training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

