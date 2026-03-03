wearemighty Launches SecretSauce, the AI Platform Delivering Always On-Brand Content at Scale

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 3, 2026 – wearemighty, a leading AI studio building real-time creative infrastructure for brands, creators, and agencies, today announced the official launch of SecretSauce, an AI platform designed to solve one of the biggest gaps in AI content production, which is turning AI-generated output into creative that is immediately usable, cohesive, and always on-brand. SecretSauce is designed for solopreneurs, creators, lean teams, and growing SMEs that understand the importance of brand consistency and want to scale at the speed of AI.While AI tools can now generate ads, social graphics, and product images in seconds, the output often looks generic, templated, or slightly “off.” Teams still spend hours fixing visuals that don’t match their brand guidelines, refining creative that isn’t client-ready, and correcting assets that aren’t production-ready for live campaigns. For many creators, agencies, and small teams, the promise of AI efficiency has instead created a new bottleneck of generated output that still requires manual editing before it can be published. SecretSauce addresses this by memorizing brand identity once, then applying those standards automatically to every asset produced from social media content and product packaging to advertising and product pages.SecretSauce is built around three core pillars:- Always On-Brand: Every AI tool starts from zero. Every freelancer needs a new brief. Every market needs another round of corrections. And with each handoff, your brand drifts a little further from what you built. SecretSauce encodes your visual identity, tone, and creative standards once and applies them to everything it produces, forever. When your standards evolve, SecretSauce evolves with them.- Your Vision, Every Channel: One creative system powers content across all teams, markets, and channels. Social, paid, product, packaging, and localization are all governed by your brand standards, not individual interpretations.- Scale Production, Not Review Cycles: What typically takes agencies three to five hours and $500+ in costs, SecretSauce delivers in two minutes for under $2, enabling 150x more efficient creative scaling without compromising quality.SecretSauce was built on wearemighty’s own experience scaling creative production at massive volume. Over the course of three years, the team developed and refined an AI infrastructure to generate more than 25 million game assets, compressing production cycles from a year down to a week without sacrificing quality or consistency. The gaming industry has long been a testing ground for transformative platforms, from Discord’s evolution from a shelved MOBA into a $15 billion communications giant to Slack’s origins as a failed game to selling for $27.7 billion, and SecretSauce is no different."We built SecretSauce out of necessity," said Simon Davis, CEO and co-founder of wearemighty. "When you need 25 million assets, you either solve for speed and consistency or you just don’t ship. In the end, we developed an infrastructure that allowed us to deliver 45+ products to 6 million players. Now, that same system is available to help brands, studios, and solopreneurs create faster and always on-brand. When you stop spending time fixing AI output and start trusting it, everything changes."SecretSauce is now available. To learn more, visit trysecretsauce.ai About wearemightywearemighty is a leading Singapore-based AI studio that powers real-time creativity from games and campaigns to brand experiences. Founded by industry veterans from King, Ubisoft, LucasArts, Gameloft, and Disney, the company builds proprietary AI tools, including SecretSauce, its flagship platform for producing cohesive, always on-brand creative at speed. As a value-driven company, wearemighty is committed to transparency, diversity and positivity in all that they do. For more information, visit https://www.wearemighty.ai

