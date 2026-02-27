Influential Women Profiles Françoise J Mueller: Founder of Ohana Lifeline Consulting

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Life Dedicated to Service — From Hawaii to Utah, Providing Faith-Centered Guidance to Families, Seniors, and VeteransBorn and raised in Kailua, Hawaii, Françoise J. Mueller embodies the true Aloha Spirit—a way of life rooted in kindness, responsibility, and deep connection to community. Raised by her father, a Hawaii native, and her mother, originally from France, she was instilled with the values of hard work, faith, and service. Growing up in a small town where neighbors supported one another shaped her enduring belief that strong communities are built on compassion, accountability, and showing up when others need help most.Throughout her career, Françoise has lived out the principle of ʻOhana—the understanding that we are all connected and responsible for one another. Her professional journey spans both public and private sectors, including service with the Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii and work with nonprofit organizations supporting young women and teens in crisis. She later transitioned into healthcare, where she became a trusted guide for seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities navigating Medicare and disability benefits.With more than 26 years of experience in healthcare and consulting, Françoise has built a career centered on advocacy, education, and empowerment. Her desire to provide more personalized and faith-centered support led her to establish Ohana Lifeline Consulting, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate life’s most complex challenges. Through her organization, she offers clear guidance, practical solutions, and steady reassurance during moments that can otherwise feel overwhelming.In addition to leading Ohana Lifeline Consulting Services, Françoise previously served as a Benefits Consultant at GoHealth, where she utilized Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools to strengthen client relationships and provide tailored support. The most valuable career advice she ever received was to prioritize understanding the needs of those she serves. That principle continues to guide her approach: listen first, educate clearly, and ensure every individual feels informed and confident in their decisions.One of the greatest challenges in her field is helping clients understand complex Medicare systems within strict enrollment timelines. For many seniors and families, the process can feel confusing and time-sensitive. Françoise addresses this by breaking information into manageable steps, responding promptly to calls and emails, and remaining accessible throughout the decision-making process. Her method reduces anxiety while empowering clients to move forward with clarity and confidence. Over the years, Françoise has served in many roles—crisis pregnancy counselor, daycare owner, government administrator, nonprofit leader, and independent consultant. Yet beneath every title has remained the same mission: to help people navigate difficult seasons with dignity, practical knowledge, and hope. She believes no one should feel like just another case number in a system. In an industry often driven by quotas and transactions, she consistently prioritizes genuine guidance over quick sales. If you are looking for a free consultation to find a great Medicare plan to fit your needs, please call Fran at 808-320-4214. She can offer you a free consultation and answer any questions you have. It’s helpful to have your Medicare Card, names of doctors, and medications for a Free full review. You may also click on this link to get Fran right away. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm MSTFrançoise is especially passionate about encouraging young women entering healthcare and consulting fields to pursue work that makes a meaningful difference. She advises them to remain dedicated, seek continuous growth, and always remember the human story behind every file or policy. Through her work, she assists families, teens, Medicare beneficiaries, individuals with disabilities, and veterans in accessing essential resources and support systems that improve quality of life.Now residing in Utah County, Françoise continues to serve communities with the same heart she developed in Hawaii. Outside of her professional work, she is a devoted mother of four and grandmother of seven. She serves as a worship singer, enjoys mandala and river rock painting, and actively participates in her church community. She credits much of her strength and perseverance to her mother, Colette, whose guidance and unwavering encouragement profoundly shaped her path.Looking ahead, Françoise hopes to one day return home to Kailua to continue her mission of service in the community that first taught her the meaning of connection and responsibility. No matter where she serves, her purpose remains constant: to provide clarity in moments of confusion, strength in times of uncertainty, and reassurance that no one has to walk life's challenges alone.In the spirit of Hawaii, she lives by a simple belief—We are all ʻOhana.Learn More about Françoise J Mueller:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/francoise-mueller or through her website, https://ohanalifeline.com/

