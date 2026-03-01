Video AI Market Expected to Achieve $6.54 Billion by 2030 with a 24.8% CAGR Driven by Content Summarization

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid increase in video content creation and consumption has paved the way for innovative technologies that make video management more efficient. One such advancement is content summarization for video AI, which is transforming how videos are processed and utilized across various platforms. This technology is gaining significant traction, driven by evolving digital trends and expanding enterprise needs.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for Content Summarization for Video AI

The content summarization for video AI market has experienced remarkable growth recently. It is projected to increase from $2.16 billion in 2025 to $2.69 billion in 2026, achieving a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. This surge during the historic period is largely due to the rising volume of online video content, expansion of digital media platforms, widespread adoption of cloud-based video analytics, growing use of video in corporate communications, and advancements in AI hardware accelerators.

Anticipated Future Growth and Trends in the Content Summarization for Video AI Market

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand even more rapidly, expected to reach $6.54 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 24.8%. This forecasted growth is driven by increasing enterprise demand for quicker video decision-making, heightened investments in AI-powered media analytics, broader applications of real-time video monitoring, the proliferation of edge AI devices, and a stronger emphasis on scalable video intelligence solutions. Key trends shaping this period include greater adoption of automated video highlight creation, rising use of real-time video indexing, growing interest in personalized video summaries, expansion of speech-to-text insights for videos, and enhanced edge-based video processing capabilities.

Understanding Content Summarization for Video Artificial Intelligence

Content summarization for video AI involves technology that automatically reviews video footage to generate brief summaries or highlights. It uses a combination of computer vision, natural language processing, and audio analysis to detect important scenes, conversations, and events. This process saves time, increases content accessibility, and supports faster decision-making by providing concise, easy-to-understand video summaries.

Video Content Volume as a Major Growth Driver for Content Summarization for Video AI

A primary factor fueling growth in the content summarization for video AI market is the explosive increase in video content volumes. This refers to the total amount of video material created or available, measured in titles, episodes, or hours across various platforms. The surge in video content is driven by rising digital consumption, with more screen time and streaming services prompting platforms to produce and upload larger amounts of videos to satisfy constant user demand. Content summarization AI plays a crucial role by automatically generating short previews and highlights, allowing platforms to efficiently manage and distribute vast libraries of video content. To illustrate, in 2026, the ROI Growth Agency from Australia reported 26.3 million internet users, an average of over 6 hours of daily online activity, 129% mobile penetration, and internet access exceeding 97% since 2023. These factors collectively fuel the growth of video content and, in turn, the AI summarization market.

Additional Growth Stimulus from Increasing Digital Engagement

Moreover, the continuous increase in mobile device usage and high internet penetration rates create an environment where video consumption is constantly rising. This trend encourages content providers to adopt AI summarization tools to better handle large-scale video catalogs and enhance user engagement by offering brief, easily digestible content previews. Such developments further accelerate market growth.

Regional Dynamics and Growth Patterns in Content Summarization for Video AI

In 2025, North America was the dominant market for content summarization in video AI. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes diverse geographic zones such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on evolving market trends and regional opportunities.

