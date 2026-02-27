Thesis Capital Partners Announces Launch of Thesis Partners II

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thesis Capital Partners today announced the launch of Thesis Partners II, a private equity fund targeting up to $150 million in commitments to invest in founder-owned U.S. lower middle market businesses.This launch marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of the Thesis platform. Over the past several years, the firm has refined a repeatable operating model designed specifically for ownership transitions in the lower middle market.Thesis Partners II will focus on control investments in companies generating $3 million to $15 million in EBITDA across business services, healthcare, software, and industrial sectors.Thesis Capital invests through its T.H.O.R. framework:Talent First. Hunt. Operationalize. Refine.Central to the strategy is a structured bench of Executives-in-Residence and Searchers-in-Residence recruited and incubated prior to capital deployment. These leaders are aligned with Thesis before investment and step into operating roles within portfolio companies to ensure leadership continuity, institutional governance, and disciplined execution from Day One.“A generational transition of ownership is underway across the lower middle market,” said Ian J.H. Reynolds, Founder and Managing Partner. “We built this platform for this environment. Thesis Partners II builds on years of work developing a leadership-driven, execution-focused approach to control investing.”Thesis Capital emphasizes structured Investment Committee oversight, conservative capital structures, and operational discipline throughout the lifecycle of each investment.About Thesis Capital PartnersThesis Capital Partners is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in founder-owned U.S. lower middle market businesses. The firm combines structured operator development with disciplined sourcing and governance practices to support long-term ownership transitions.For more information, visit www.thesiscapital.com This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering will be made solely pursuant to definitive fund documents and only to qualified investors. Investments involve risk, including possible loss of capital.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.