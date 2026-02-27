Integrated Signs & Fabrication Revitalizes Iconic Dunkin’ Pylon Sign with Modern LED Technology While Preserving Charm

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Signs & Fabrication Revitalizes Iconic Dunkin’ Pylon Sign with Modern LED Technology While Preserving Retro Charm

In late 2025, Dunkin Donuts set out to revamp its iconic pylon sign in Long Beach with a fresh, durable upgrade—without losing the authentic retro character customers have loved for decades. To achieve this balance of heritage and innovation, Dunkin’ partnered with Integrated Signs & Fabrication for a solution that would honor the past while embracing modern efficiency.

Working closely with Dunkin Donut’s marketing teams, Integrated Signs & Fabrication engineered a design that preserved the original visual appeal while replacing outdated high-voltage neon with state-of-the-art, low-voltage LED technology. Utilizing the Thin Stroke G2G LED system, the team successfully recreated the classic neon look with a modern, energy-efficient alternative.

The result is a beautifully illuminated, high-end sign that captures the timeless retro aesthetic Dunkin’ desired—now built to stand the test of time with improved sustainability and significantly reduced power requirements. This collaboration showcases how thoughtful design and advanced technology can come together to elevate an iconic brand presence for decades to come.

