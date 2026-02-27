Protek President and CEO, Keith Chval, to Present at the Chicago U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force Meeting

Keith Chval, Protek CEO

Our session will [offer] insights from both perspectives on how to ensure a sharp, focused investigative process that delivers actionable results.” — Keith Chval, President & CEO, Protek International

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Secret Service has announced that Keith Chval, President and CEO of Protek International, Inc. will be a speaker at the Chicago Cyber Fraud Task Force (CFTC) Meeting on March 5, 2026. The CFTC quarterly meetings are a Secret Service initiative that brings together cyber-focused legal and investigative leaders from private and law enforcement sectors to receive updates and training on best practices for preventing and pursuing cyber-based fraud.Chval will co-present with Joseph Fusz, a Chicago attorney with Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker. Before joining Wilson Elser, Fusz served in the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office as the Chief of the Cyber Crimes Division and of the Special Investigations Division. Fusz has received specialized training on digital forensic evidence, network intrusion, and cybercriminal investigations at the National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI).Chval and Fusz will share lessons learned from their nearly three decades of experience on both sides of the examiner-attorney relationship fence, including in both the private and law enforcement sectors. “Examiners Are from Streeterville, Attorneys Are from Barrington – Aligning the Two to Maximize Digital Investigation Value,” will provide real-world accounts of how forensic examinations and investigations can go south, as well as practical insights on how to not only avoid those pitfalls but also ensure that the maximum investigative and evidentiary value is captured."Too often, a cyber forensics and investigative undertaking delivers a raw dump of artifacts, of which only a small percentage might be of investigative or legal value," said Chval. "Our session will focus on identifying the attorney/examiner disconnects that lead to that result, as well as offering insights from both perspectives on how to ensure a sharp, focused investigative process that delivers actionable results.”About Protek International, Inc.:Founded in 2005, Protek is a leading provider of digital forensics and eDiscovery services for legal and corporate clients. Protek empowers organizations to navigate complex legal challenges with confidence. Our mission is to deliver innovative and reliable solutions, guided by integrity and a commitment to client success.About the Chicago U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force:The Chicago U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force (CFTF) actively combats rising cyber-enabled financial crimes in the region, including sophisticated voice cloning, cryptocurrency scams, and ransomware, with a specialized forensic lab in the West Loop. Recent meetings and initiatives have highlighted partnerships with local law enforcement, federal agencies, and private industry to address evolving digital threats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.