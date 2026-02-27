New Crisis Communication Workbook Launches to Help Organisations Navigate the Complexities of 2026

Building Your Crisis Communication Plan: The Complete Step-by-Step Workbook for 2026

Crisis expert Philippe Borremans launches his 2026 workbook: 14 chapters, 10+ templates, everything you need to build a solid crisis communication plan.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global risks become increasingly complex, crisis communications expert Philippe Borremans has announced the upcoming release of his latest book, Building Your Crisis Communication Plan: The Complete Step-by-Step Workbook for 2026.

This comprehensive workbook is designed for professionals who need a structured, actionable approach to crisis readiness. Moving beyond theory, the book provides a 14-chapter framework that guides readers through the entire lifecycle of a crisis, from initial risk assessment to long-term reputation recovery.

Building Your Crisis Communication Plan: The Complete Step-by-Step Workbook for 2026 is specifically tailored for the modern landscape, addressing the speed of digital information and the evolving expectations of stakeholders.

The ebook version includes a direct link to download more than 10 essential templates and worksheets, ensuring that teams can begin building their bespoke plans immediately.

“In 2026, a crisis plan cannot just be a document on a shelf; it must be a living, breathing strategy,” says Philippe Borremans. “I wrote Building Your Crisis Communication Plan: The Complete Step-by-Step Workbook for 2026 to give practitioners the exact tools they need to lead with confidence when the stakes are highest.”

Availability and Specifications

Building Your Crisis Communication Plan: The Complete Step-by-Step Workbook for 2026 is currently available in ebook (EPUB) version at the following online bookshops:

Amazon.com

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Leanpub

Or directly from the author here.

The official release of the print and audio versions is scheduled for 15 March 2026. The final print edition spans 192 pages of expert guidance, practical exercises, and strategic frameworks.

