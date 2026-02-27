Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Auto Body Shop in Port Charlotte, FL

Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint #1 Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint #2 Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint #3 Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint #4 Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint #5

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Auto Body Shop in Port Charlotte, Florida. This distinction celebrates Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint is a trusted auto body shop in Port Charlotte delivering high-standard craftsmanship backed by a skilled and friendly team. Established in 2023, this family owned business serves drivers throughout Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, North Port, Lee County, and surrounding communities with comprehensive collision repair and restoration services. Specialties include minor damage repair, bumper and fender replacement, frame straightening and structural repairs, full-vehicle repainting, OEM-quality color-match refinishing, and classic car restoration for all makes and models. The shop works seamlessly with all insurance providers and offers hands on claims assistance, ensuring a smooth and stress-free process from estimate to pickup, with service available in both English and Spanish.As of February 2025, the business entered a new chapter under new ownership, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, integrity, and customer-first service. Using technology and premium materials, the team restores vehicles to their pre-accident condition while maintaining fair, competitive pricing through efficient processes. Proudly supporting auto, truck, heavy equipment, marine, small engine, and home and office repair needs across Southwest Florida, Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint stands behind its workmanship with a customer satisfaction guarantee, giving every client confidence and peace of mind.During the selection process, Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint clients reflecting their experience working with the business:“If I could write a 6 star review I would, absolutely outstanding quality of work, great staff, impeccable attention to detail. Made my 30 year old truck look like it just rolled off the assembly line. 10/10 would highly recommend for any job big or small, I will be coming back for any work I need for many years to come.”“I recently had my Tesla repaired at Charlotte Harbor Collision and Paint, and I can’t recommend them enough! The team was incredibly professional, efficient, and skilled. My car was back to its pristine condition in record time—faster than anticipated. Their attention to detail and seamless paint job made it look brand new. The staff kept me updated throughout the process, and their customer service worked with my insurance to get me sorted and it was hassle-free. Five stars all the way for their speed, quality, and care.”“I got rear ended by a driver not playing attention who was later ticketed. I wasn't at fault so I wanted a shop that would perform a quality repair as well as work with an insurance company to insure no money out of my pocket. After much research, Charlotte Harbor Collision was the answer !!!From my initial contact, I was treated with respect and concern. One day after having my vehicle, they had a revised estimate to the insurance company and began negotiating a resolution. In a few days, everything was resolved and 6 days later, I had my vehicle back, looking as good as before the accident.Getting into an accident is very stressful and Charlotte Harbor Collision makes it a lot easier.”“I couldn’t be happier with the service I received from Charlotte Harbor Collision. After my car was damaged, they gave me a fair and transparent estimate right away—no hidden costs or surprises. The price was very reasonable compared to other quotes I got. Even better, they finished the repairs sooner than expected, and the quality of the work is outstanding. My car looks brand new again—the paint matches perfectly and you’d never know there was any damage. The staff was friendly, professional, and kept me updated throughout the process. Fast, affordable, and top-quality service—I highly recommend Charlotte Harbor Collision to anyone who needs collision repair done right!”The Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring strong project outcomes and a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about Charlotte Harbor Collision & Paint, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.