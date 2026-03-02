Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor Announces New Book “Tilt Happens: The Definitive Guide to Dysautonomia Testing”

Tilt Happens: The Definitive Guide to Dysautonomia Testing

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor and esteemed physician Dr. Khalid Saeed, D.O., announces the upcoming release of his groundbreaking new book, Tilt Happens: The Definitive Guide to Dysautonomia Testing, available March 1, 2026. This comprehensive guide offers patients and clinicians a clear, evidence-based roadmap for understanding, diagnosing, and navigating dysautonomia, a group of complex disorders of the autonomic nervous system.

After decades of frontline medical practice and advanced training in Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine, Dr. Saeed has become a leading voice in the evaluation and treatment of autonomic nervous system dysfunction. Drawing from his clinical expertise and experience guiding patients through intricate diagnostic pathways, Tilt Happens demystifies dysautonomia testing and underscores an approach rooted in measurable physiology rather than symptom-based assumptions. This perspective sets this work apart.

Dr. Saeed’s Unique Clinical Insight

At the core of Dr. Saeed’s practice is a deep commitment to personalized care. As lead physician at Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor, he champions an individualized model of medicine where complex chronic conditions, especially dysautonomia, receive the attention and diagnostic precision they deserve. His concierge model affords patients direct access to advanced evaluations and ongoing support that traditional primary care settings often lack.

His expertise is especially notable in dysautonomia, a spectrum of conditions impacting the autonomic nervous system that can cause symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, palpitations, and cognitive fog. Dr. Saeed’s approach synthesizes cutting-edge autonomic testing techniques with patient-centered care, making him one of Florida’s fastest-rising clinicians for individuals struggling with these often misunderstood disorders.

About Tilt Happens

This essential volume offers readers:

A detailed yet accessible framework for dysautonomia testing



Insight into autonomic nervous system function and dysfunction



Strategies for interpreting diagnostic data with clinical confidence



Practical guidance for patients navigating long-standing symptoms



Tilt Happens is designed both for those living with autonomic dysfunction and for clinicians seeking a more structured understanding of dysautonomia diagnostics.

Availability

Tilt Happens: The Definitive Guide to Dysautonomia Testing will be released on March 1, 2026, and will be available for purchase online and through major retailers.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please contact:

Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor

201 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 415

Tampa, FL 33602

Phone: (813) 773-6715

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.