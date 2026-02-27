Victory Recovery Partners Acquires North Shore Relationship Center

Acquisition adds private mental health therapy, couples and family counseling, and youth services to Victory’s 10,000-patients-a-week platform.

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Recovery Partners has completed the acquisition of North Shore Relationship Center (“NSRC”), expanding its treatment platform to include private mental health and other non- addiction therapy services.

Victory operates a network of ten outpatient addiction recovery centers across Long Island and New York City that provide integrated care, including psychiatric care, behavioral health counseling, and medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder. The company treats more than 10,000 patients each week.

The addition of North Shore Relationship Center extends Victory’s clinical footprint into specialized therapy for anxiety, depression, couples and family counseling, and mental health care for children and adolescents. NSRC’s team of licensed therapists and counselors will join Victory’s multidisciplinary clinicians to deliver private therapy sessions both in person and, where applicable, through telehealth.

“Patients and families increasingly require seamless access to high-quality therapy across the care continuum,” said Moshe Zaghi, CEO of Victory Recovery Partners. “This acquisition ensures that individuals have a single point of access for both recovery-oriented treatment and broader mental health support.”

“Every day, week in and week out, Victory fields scores of calls from patients and families seeking counseling for issues not related to substance use disorder”, said Dr. Aman Kajani Medical Director. “Now, finally, we can directly care for those individuals, thanks to the expanded capabilities afforded by NSRC”. The combined practices will support referral coordination between outpatient addiction programs and private therapy services, facilitating more comprehensive treatment planning.

Alexandra Gleason, North Shore Relationship Center’s founder, will be staying on as President of North Shore Relationship Center. Gleason graduated from Hofstra University with a Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy, and specializes in couples, family therapy, substance use, anger management, and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. “I am thrilled to become part of this organization”, she said, “NSRC looks forward to helping non-addiction patients referred by Victory as well as making Victory’s recovery services available to those of our clients afflicted with substance or alcohol dependencies.

About Victory Recovery Partners

Victory Recovery Partners is an outpatient addiction medicine practice that operates 10 centers across Long Island and New York City. Each of Victory’s centers offers comprehensive support for individuals facing challenges from dependency on alcohol or controlled substances. Victory accepts all insurances including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans, and strives to admit patients within 24-48 hours.

For more information about Victory Recovery Partners please call (631) 528-1720, or see www.VictoryRP.com

Legal Disclaimer:

