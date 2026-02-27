Texas Business Personal Property Renditions Due April 15, 2026

O'Connor discusses how Texas business personal property renditions are due April 15, 2026.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --As both federal tax season and the property tax appeal season approach, it is easy to lose focus on other matters that are just as important. For business property owners in Texas, they must file a business personal property (BPP) rendition by April 15, 2026, with the local appraisal district (CAD). This has become even more vital in 2026, as failing to file a rendition on time can mean that owners could possibly lose the new exemption intended just for BPP, which can harm the bottom line and dramatically increase taxes. A solid rendition is also a great tool to use in a commercial property appeal, as it builds a foundation for the business’ overall value.2025 Legislation Expands the BPP Exemption from $2,500 to $125,0002025 was a banner year for taxpayers in Texas, both homeowners and businesses. While homeowners got some of the heftiest homestead exemptions in the nation, businesses saw a much-needed update to help with their own taxes. Business personal property, a keystone to any business, could only be exempted from taxes up to $2,500. This number had been comically small for years, and was in dire need of an update. 2025 legislation moved this cap to $125,000, allowing owners to exempt up to that amount from their taxes. Since this covers tangible property, BPP is something that almost every business has in abundance.This expanded cap also offers another feature to business owners. If a BPP is under $125,000, owners will not have to file a full rendition; rather, they can send a statement with their estimated value to the CAD. This allows owners to claim the exemption just like a traditional rendition. However, the CAD may ask for a rendition anyway to prove that the BPP is under the cap. Since this is the case, it is best to be prepared with documentation to back up the claim and be ready to file a rendition if it is required.The BPP Rendition is a Key Step in Your Property’s True ValueDespite a reputation as a business-friendly state, Texas still has some of the highest property taxes in the nation. This adds an additional cost to doing business, one that has been especially difficult for smaller businesses. Thanks to outdated appraisal techniques, businesses often find themselves being taxed for how they were doing in a thriving economy, rather than current economic realities. Therefore, proving just what your business is worth is a major factor in the tax bill, whether owners pursue a tax appeal or not.If owners do not file on their BPP, then their CAD will assume its value when factoring into the assessment. This will often be based on market factors and estimates, not reality. This means that owners will certainly be taxed higher than they should. Owners are also forfeiting their tax exemption by doing so, adding up to $125,000 in taxable value. Thanks to the expansion in the cap, filing a rendition or exemption statement has never been more important.Only Count Tangible AssetsOne of the most common mistakes seen in BPP is to declare too much property, thereby raising the tax bill. While owners must be accurate and truthful, they should only count assets that are eligible. Owners are only taxed on tangible assets, like inventory, machinery, computers, furniture, fixtures, and other physical items. Owners do not need to count things like software, warranties, contracts, or intellectual property. Separating the two can be quite the task, and it often requires an expert in the field to find every instance. This may take a lot of effort, but it can bring in a bounty of savings.BPP Renditions and Statements Due April 15, 2026Just like exemptions and tax appeals, BPP renditions and statements have a hard deadline in Texas. In this case, that is April 15, unless that day falls on a weekend, in which case, the deadline is the following business day. For 2026, it will be April 15. It is imperative that owners have their rendition in by the deadline. Not only does it influence their assessment in the coming year, but they face both a penalty of 10% and the possibility of losing your new exemption. The only way to claim the exemption is to file a rendition or statement. Even if the BPP is under the threshold, they must file their exemption statement by the deadline. Since they could be forced to prepare a rendition by their CAD, they must have all information, proof, and documentation together just in case.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

