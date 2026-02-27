Meet 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient Justin Heckman

From physics and engineering to medical research and agriculture, there is a vast array of STEM topics taught today in Iowa schools. At the helm, representing outstanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers across the state, is the 2026 cohort of Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients. These six dedicated teachers are making a difference in the lives of students across the state by providing excellent curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for STEM beyond the classroom and into the future.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Google and distributed by the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education, is presented annually to one full-time, licensed PK-12 classroom teacher in each of the six STEM regions in Iowa.

This year’s six regional Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients were honored in a ceremony during STEM Day at the Capitol on Feb. 18. We checked in with each awardee and asked them to share what the honor means to them, their inspirations and what excites them about the future.

Today, we are highlighting Justin Heckman, physics teacher and robotics coach at Council Bluff’s Abraham Lincoln High School in the Southwest Iowa STEM region. Heckman is in his 25th year of teaching.

What went through your mind when you learned you were being named an Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient and what does the honor say about the impact you have achieved?

I was initially a little embarrassed about being awarded in front of my peers but I was excited. I think it is meaningful not just for me but my school district and community. This award represents a chance to highlight some of the great things we do in the Council Bluffs Schools.

What first drew you to STEM and was there a person, experience or challenge that influenced your path to becoming a physics and robotics teacher?

I was drawn to STEM at a very young age. My mother used to joke that she didn’t know why she bought me toys for Christmas when she could just give me an old phone or clock to take apart. In the fall of 1986, as an eighth grader, I took a BASIC computer programming course from Mr. Haynes. In that class, I discovered the power of the Apple IIc, which I had received as a gift from my grandparents. Up to that point I hadn’t done terribly well in math, and I struggled in the lecture and practice environment. Mr. Haynes, who also taught math, saw my potential and encouraged me. He helped me understand the utility of mathematics.

During my time in AmeriCorps, I discovered I had a knack for explaining math and science topics to young people who didn’t particularly enjoy the material. My time in Boy Scouts, riding bicycles and skateboards and my teachers Mrs. Icenoggle and Dr. Bonnstetter also all deserve some of the credit.

Can you share a moment, project or interaction that captures why your work as a STEM teacher is impactful?

There have been many incredible moments with students in my 26 years as an educator, but one stands out. In 2017, one of my robotics teams, the Black Squirrels, qualified for Vex Robotics Worlds. At the tournament, they performed admirably, ended up in an alliance with a team from another country and won their division. After the whirlwind trip, we were contacted by a production company to be featured in a CBS Sports Spectacular special on Vex Robotics World. The production company interviewed my students and me, and that summer we were featured on national television. Members of the Black Squirrels went on to do incredible things–an Information Security Engineer for Apple, one who graduated from MIT and immediately went to work on distribution of COVID vaccines to developing nations and a software lead working with the Artemis program.

In your application, you highlight the importance of making sure physics is accessible to all students. Why is that so important to you and how do you achieve that?

Critical thinking and problem solving skills are important for students to have leaving high school, no matter what their plans are. Making physics accessible means developing problem-solving skills that are crucial for students to be successful in the workforce. No matter the academic level of a student, I provide hands-on and kinesthetic experiences that align with the content standards to ensure that physics is accessible to all of my students.

How have STEM Council programs impacted your teaching or your student’s STEM learning?

Several years ago I participated in an Externship at Acieta Automation. This experience gave me a really good overview of the variety of jobs that live under the STEM umbrella. Acieta had employees with all manner of training from associate degrees to master’s degrees in engineering and business administration. The externship experience really helped me talk to students interested in STEM about their options. Motivated students, who might wonder how they will pay for college, can earn their associate degree in robotics automation while in high school and get a great job right after graduation!

In 2019 I was awarded a STEM Scale-Up Program award for Vex Robotics. The grant was a lifeline for our growing program, as new electronics had been introduced, which made it hard for my kids to remain competitive. Over the years, robotics has been the most effective tool I have encountered to excite kids about STEM careers. It is authentic and motivating. Students seek out the knowledge they need to be better problem solvers.

If you had to sum it up in a sentence or two, what keeps you coming back to this work?

Inertia! That’s a physics teacher joke. I find it amazing to see the way students' thinking develops over the course of a year and during the four years they are in high school. If I am lucky, I may later get a chance to see what they do with their lives.

The Iowa Department of Education congratulates Justin Heckman on his award and dedication to STEM education.

