DAS North America Announces $77.6M Expansion in Montgomery as Region Ranks Among Alabama’s Top Growth Markets

The gray area shown on the right represents the existing facility, which consists of approximately 350,000 square feet. The white area on the left illustrates the planned expansion addition, which will add approximately 202,000 square feet. Leaders from DAS North America joined Montgomery’s business and community partners to celebrate a $77 million expansion that will create 100 new jobs and further strengthen the region’s industrial momentum.

We are proud to expand our presence in Montgomery and strengthen our partnership with the State of Alabama and the local community.” — Sean Kim, COO of DAS North America

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, February 26, 2026, the Montgomery Regional Chamber announced DAS North America's expansion - a $77.6 million investment that will bring 100 new jobs to Montgomery —further reinforcing the Capital Region’s standing as one of Alabama’s strongest growth markets. Construction is scheduled for completion by early 2027, with phased operations beginning in late 2027 and full operations expected by 2028.

Established in Montgomery in 2012, DAS North America currently employs approximately 500 team members locally. With this expansion, the company’s total investment in Montgomery will reach approximately $235.8 million, underscoring a long-term commitment to growth in the Capital Region.

“We are proud to expand our presence in Montgomery and strengthen our partnership with the State of Alabama and the local community,” said Sean Kim, COO of DAS North America. “This investment reflects our confidence in the region’s workforce and business environment.”

Building on Record Statewide Momentum

DAS’s announcement comes on the heels of Governor Kay Ivey’s 2025 New & Expanding Industry Report, which confirmed record-breaking statewide investment — the highest annual total in Alabama history.

Within that performance, Montgomery ranked:

• #2 statewide for capital investment among existing industry

• #2 statewide for job creation among existing industry

• #3 statewide for total capital investment ($1.2 billion)

• #4 statewide for total job creation (500 new jobs)

More than $1.1 billion — over 90% — of Montgomery’s 2025 capital investment came from existing employers reinvesting locally, reinforcing sustained employer confidence and long-term regional strength. DAS North America’s expansion exemplifies that reinvestment trend — demonstrating sustained employer confidence and reinforcing Montgomery’s strength in business retention and expansion.

“These numbers reflect more than strong annual performance — they represent sustained confidence in Montgomery as a place to invest and grow,” said Anna Buckalew, President & CEO of the Montgomery Regional Chamber. “When global employers continue to reinvest at this scale, it validates our workforce, infrastructure, and business climate. DAS’s expansion is another clear signal that our region is competitive, collaborative, and positioned for long-term success.”

Strengthening Advanced Manufacturing & Community Impact

The expansion further solidifies Montgomery’s position as a hub for:

• Advanced manufacturing

• Automotive and mobility supply chains

• Data infrastructure and technology

• Logistics and distribution

Investments like this reflect the power of collaboration between business, state, and local partners and strengthen Montgomery’s competitive position across the Southeast.

The 2025 New & Expanding Industry Announcements Report is available [here].

With a mission to drive economic prosperity and build a greater life for all in the Capital Region, the Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce is a full-spectrum public-private economic development partnership representing more than 1,400 businesses and organizations employing over 90,000 people across Central Alabama.

