Atlanta Vibe and Phobio Launch 'Pass It On' Fundraising Campaign

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Vibe (Vibe), Atlanta’s first and premier professional women’s volleyball team, today announced a new partnership with Phobio, a technology company redefining the circular economy by turning used technology into renewed value, to launch a community-driven device donation program titled “Pass It On.” The program encourages fans to donate their old or unused devices to generate funds to support the North Gwinnett Schools Foundation.The partnership between Vibe and Phobio expands on similar collaborations Phobio has launched with prominent nonprofit organizations, including the Georgia Aquarium, the Georgia Festival of Trees, and WABE, as part of its “Phobio for Good” service.Theresa Wenzel, Atlanta Vibe team president, said, “The Vibe has one of the largest digital audiences in pro sports, so we know our fans have a LOT of old devices gathering dust at home. In addition, we are a year-round supporter of Gwinnett Public Schools and this is another way we can contribute to the growth of their sports programs."As Gwinnett’s professional women’s volleyball team, the Atlanta Vibe competes at Gas South Arena, drawing fans from across the county and region. The Vibe highlights and collaborates with organizations and schools across the county.To participate, supporters simply visit the program’s website and enter details about their old device (laptop, cell phone, tablet, etc.). They will then receive a free shipping label to send the device to Phobio at no cost. Once the item is received, evaluated, and processed, the proceeds go directly to the Vibe–Gwinnett Schools account, turning old technology into new resources for local Gwinnett County schools.“We are very excited to support women’s sports and our local schools,” shared Missy Taylor, CEO of Phobio. “This initiative is a meaningful and tangible way for Phobio to combine our passion for women’s opportunities as well as our support of the local educational community.”Pass It On today by donating your old or unused tech at phobio.com/vibe About Atlanta VibeThe Atlanta Vibe is Georgia's premier professional women's indoor volleyball team, competing as one of eight teams in Major League Volleyball. Embarking on its third season, the Vibe has established itself as one of the league’s most successful franchises, posting the winningest record in MLV after the first two seasons. The Vibe proudly connects with fans across the region, hosting matches at Gas South Arena and the Georgia State Convocation Center. Rooted in community and driven by competitive excellence, the Vibe continues to build a community asset and powerful platform for women’s sports in Atlanta. For more information, visit atlantavibe.com About PhobioPhobio helps businesses and consumers extract maximum value from their used technology. Since 2010, Phobio for Retail has delivered simple, secure, and scalable buyback solutions that power trade-in programs for some of the world’s largest retailers—consistently earning industry-leading customer satisfaction scores. Phobio for Business serves companies of all sizes, helping them recover value from retired technology while reducing environmental impact. Phobio for Good enables nonprofits to engage a new generation of supporters through technology donations. By extending the lifecycle of devices, Phobio drives better outcomes for organizations, consumers, and the planet. Learn more at phobio.com

