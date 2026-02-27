Royalty Roofing Recognized as a 2026 GAF Master Elite® 3-Star President's Club Award Winner

The official GAF 2026 3-Star President's Club winner's crest.

Less than 3% of roofers nationwide have earned it - Royalty Roofing in northeast Ohio is one of them.

At the end of the day, it’s about raising the standard of what homeowners in Northeast Ohio should expect from their roofer.” — Charlie Wallace, General Manager at Royalty Roofing

NORTH CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royalty Roofing announced today that it has been recognized as a 2026 3-Star President’s Club Awards winner. Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, presents its top-tier Master Elite contractors who demonstrate a commitment to high-quality service and industry leadership, with the highest honor available, the GAF 3-Star President’s Club Award. This annual recognition celebrates contractors that showcase exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry.“I couldn’t be prouder of our team for earning GAF’s 3-Star President’s Club Award. This recognition places us in a very small group of contractors,” says Charlie Wallace, General Manager of Royalty Roofing. “More importantly, it reflects the discipline, care, and accountability we bring to every home we touch. At the end of the day, it’s about raising the standard of what homeowners in Northeast Ohio should expect from their roofer. Our mission has always been simple: deliver elite craftsmanship and an elite experience, because our customers deserve nothing less.”GAF Master ElitePresident's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of GAF Master Eliteresidential contractor.About Royalty RoofingThis is Royalty Roofing’s third consecutive year earning this certification. Based in Northeast Ohio since 2012, Royalty Roofing offers free estimates , free inspections, and flexible financing options for not just roofing, but siding, gutters, windows, doors and more.About GAFGAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, business owners and roofing professionals with its innovative solutions and focus on exceptional service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to strengthen its communities and industry through investments in career development, sustainable products, and local community resilience. Learn more at www.GAF.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.