Mimosa Introduces C6 Non-Line-of-Sight Radio to Expand Fixed Wireless Coverage in Dense and Challenging Environments

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mimosa Networks, a Radisys company, today announced the general availability of the Mimosa C6 , a Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) client radio designed to bring reliable fixed wireless broadband to locations where fiber and traditional line-of-sight radios are unable to deliver consistent performance.Engineered for dense urban deployments, multi‑dwelling units (MDUs), and challenging terrain, the Mimosa C6 enables service providers to expand network coverage, increase the number of serviceable locations, and accelerate broadband rollouts without the high cost and construction delays associated with new fiber builds.The C6 supports up to 2.5 Gbps max PTMP throughput, features an advanced 16-element MU-MIMO antenna, integrates software-based beamforming, and operates across the 5.15–6.425 GHz spectrum. The C6 is fully certified for operation in both the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands, including AFC-enabled 6 GHz deployments in supported regions, and is approved for shipment.“In real‑world networks, perfect line‑of‑sight is the exception — not the rule,” said Jim Nevelle, SVP and General Manager at Mimosa. “The C6 was purpose‑built to help operators close those gaps and deliver fast, reliable broadband where it matters most.”Customer trials demonstrated stable, high‑throughput performance even under heavy interference and NLOS conditions, validating the C6 as a practical and resilient solution for urban infill and MDU deployments.The Mimosa C6 is available for ordering today in supported regions: https://mimosa.co/products/c6 About Mimosa NetworksMimosa Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Radisys (Reliance Jio Platforms), is a leader in next-generation fixed wireless broadband solutions, delivering fiber-fast speeds at a fraction of the cost. Mimosa’s robust, carrier-grade radios are deployed by service providers worldwide to connect communities, businesses, and homes—bridging the digital divide with reliable and cost-effective solutions.Mimosais a registered trademark of Mimosa Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Radisysis a registered trademark of Radisys Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved.©2026 Mimosa Networks, Inc. – Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.Media Contact:Rochelle Thompson / rochelle.thompson@radisys.com

