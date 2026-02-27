Printed Word Reviews to Host Award-Winning Authors at AWP Baltimore

Printed Word Reviews Hosts Author Signings at AWP 2026 Printed Word Reviews Printed Word Reviews March 2025 Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews BookCAMP 2026 writing, marketing, business of publishing

New and well-established authors signing books at the Printed Word Reviews booth 521 on March 7th.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Word Reviews is excited to announce a special series of author signings featuring nationally recognized, award-winning authors at the Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP) Conference. Attendees are invited to meet these talented writers and enter to win over $1000 in prizes at Booth 521 in the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday, March 7th.New to the indie scene as well as well-established authors who have sold tens of thousands of books will be available to engage and sign a book at the PWR booth. Join us for a day of literary engagement and discover the voices that are shaping contemporary literature.Author Signing Schedule, Saturday, March 7th, Booth 521:10am-11am: The Great War of the Worlds Series by Eric Goebelbecker10:30am-11:30am: "Restore Me! But Privately Please" and "New Wine" by Dr. Susan Agbenoto11am-noon: "A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist" as well as "The Zodiac-Based Emotional Intelligence" by H.L. Howard11:30am-12:30pm: "The Truth About Horses" by Christy CashmanNoon-1pm: "Queen Code: The Book" and "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to My Life" by Laura Muirhead1pm-2pm: "Accept Who You Are: And Witness Your Reality Transform" by Natasha SumnerAttendees will have the opportunity to interact with these accomplished authors, learn about their work, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors , and have their books signed. Don't miss this chance to connect.In addition to the author signings, Printed Word Reviews will be hosting a giveaway with over $1000 in prizes. Visit booth 521 March 5th-7th to enter.We invite writers, authors, and the publishing industry to continue the celebration at BookCAMP 2026 on April 24th-26th in Newark, NJ, https://www.ipabookcamp.com/tickets About Printed Word Reviews:Printed Word Reviews is dedicated to showcasing and promoting exceptional literary talent. We provide comprehensive reviews, author interviews, and resources for readers and writers alike.About BookCAMP 2026:BookCAMP is a comprehensive publishing conference and resource hub hosted by Printed Word Reviews (PWR). It is designed to help writers, independent authors and small publishers navigate the business of writing, marketing, and professional distribution.

