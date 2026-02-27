Barasch & McGarry Hosts Free 9/11 Health & Compensation Luncheon in Naples, Florida

Barasch & McGarry, lawyers for the 9/11 community, invite 9/11 responders and civilians to attend a Free 9/11 Health & Compensation Luncheon.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barasch & McGarry , lawyers for the 9/11 community, invite 9/11 responders and civilians to attend a Free 9/11 Health & Compensation Luncheon on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET at the Naples Grande Beach Resort.This special event follows breaking news from Congress securing long-term funding for the World Trade Center Health Program, ensuring continued access to free monitoring, treatment, and cancer screenings for years to come.“Securing long-term funding for the World Trade Center Health Program is a major victory for the entire 9/11 community,” said Michael Barasch, Managing Partner of Barasch & McGarry. “This luncheon gives 9/11 civilians and responders a clear opportunity to understand how these changes affect their health care, their legal rights, and the compensation they may be entitled to. It is also a moment to reflect on what this stability means for their future. Those who were there on September 11 deserve clarity, certainty, and continued support, and this event is about delivering exactly that.”Event DetailsDate: Wednesday, March 4, 2026Time: 12:00 p.m. ETLocation: Naples Grande Beach ResortAddress: 475 Seagate Dr, Naples, FLThis event is for 9/11 responders who participated in the response efforts and civilians who were exposed to 9/11 toxins on September 11, 2001, or in the 8 months that followed. It is also an opportunity for the 9/11 community to support one another and act as advocates.Attendees are encouraged to bring a family member, friend, or colleague who may have been affected by 9/11.This event is especially relevant for:First responders and volunteersLower Manhattan residentsDowntown office workersStudents and educatorsTopics of discussion will include:Available Benefits: Free lifetime health care and compensation for 9/11-related illnessesWho Qualifies: Eligibility for responders, survivors, and civiliansCritical Updates: What’s changed, what remains at risk, and advocacy effortsHow to Enroll: Step-by-step guidance for the Health Program and Compensation FundOver the past 25 years, 69 cancers have been scientifically linked to 9/11 exposure, underscoring the importance of early monitoring and enrollment.“Lunch and refreshments will be provided,” Barasch said. “Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend or colleague who may have been affected by 9/11 but has not yet enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program or the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.”Speaker LineupMichael Barasch: Managing Partner, Barasch & McGarry, Lawyers for the 9/11 CommunityRichard Alles: Retired FDNY Deputy ChiefBridget Gormley: Director of “Dust: The Lingering Legacy of 9/11”RSVPs are required. Seating is limited. Please visit https://www.911victims.com/naples/#rsvp to secure a spot in advance.All other media inquiries or requests to interview Michael Barasch about the event should be directed to Greg Linnelli, Account Strategist at Otter PR, at gregory.linnelli@otterpr.com.About Barasch & McGarryBarasch & McGarry, lawyers for the 9/11 community, is a law firm dedicated to advocating for those who have been impacted by the September 11th terrorist attacks through legal means and policy advocacy. This firm has partnered with first responders, survivors, their families, politicians, advocates and unions to promote access to healthcare, compensation and long-term protections since 2001. Michael Barasch, the Managing Partner, is leading their efforts as they work to continue advocating for legislative solutions to the ongoing health and legal issues that stem from the events of September 11th.

