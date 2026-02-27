Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia

AZERBAIJAN, February 27 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on February 26.

The head of state congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his birthday, wishing him long life, good health, and...

26 February 2026, 16:40