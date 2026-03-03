Peacock & Owl Earns Best of Houzz 2026 Award for Customer Service

Peacock & Owl Earns Best of Houzz 2026 Award Interior Design Firm Interior Design Toronto Interior Design

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peacock & Owl , a leading interior design firm in Toronto, has been awarded the Best of Houzz 2026 Award for Customer Service. This prestigious award is given to design professionals whose client reviews and overall service ratings are among the highest on Houzz, a platform used by more than 70 million homeowners and design enthusiasts around the world. This marks the sixth time that Peacock & Owl has received the Best of Houzz award, a reflection of the firm’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients year after year.Peacock & Owl specializes in full-service residential interior design throughout Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The firm is recognized for its distinctive Modern Classic aesthetic, blending contemporary style with timeless elegance to create spaces that are both sophisticated and functional. The firm is known for its highly personalized approach, offering a seamless design experience from the initial concept through to project completion. Clients work closely with a senior designer who also serves as the project manager, ensuring that each detail is handled with care and precision.The Best of Houzz award for Customer Service is based on multiple factors, including the number and quality of verified client reviews and ratings submitted on the platform throughout the year. Each award winner is evaluated for their performance in key areas such as communication, transparency, project management, and overall execution. Receiving this award for the sixth time demonstrates Peacock & Owl’s consistent ability to provide an exceptional client experience while maintaining a high standard of service throughout each design project.Peacock & Owl’s focus on providing outstanding customer service is evident in its approach to design. The firm places a strong emphasis on communication, ensuring that clients are informed and confident throughout the design process. The team works diligently to manage each project efficiently, providing clear timelines, setting realistic expectations, and keeping clients updated at every stage. This approach has led to strong, long-term relationships with clients, who appreciate the firm’s professionalism, reliability, and attention to detail.The Best of Houzz badge is a trusted symbol for homeowners who are seeking experienced and highly rated professionals for their home design and renovation projects. The recognition from Houzz further solidifies Peacock & Owl’s reputation as a leader in the Toronto interior design community, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. By maintaining high standards of service, the firm continues to stand out as a trusted partner for homeowners looking to transform their spaces.“Receiving the Best of Houzz Award for Customer Service for the sixth time is a meaningful achievement for our team,” said Carol Ann Horvat, Founder and Principal Designer at Peacock & Owl. “Our goal has always been to combine great design with an outstanding client experience. Being recognized again for our customer service shows that we are delivering on that promise. We’re proud to continue creating beautiful, timeless homes while ensuring that the process is smooth and enjoyable for our clients.”The firm’s reputation for excellent customer service is built on a strong foundation of trust, professionalism, and dedication to delivering a seamless design process. The team’s ability to translate clients’ visions into well-executed designs while maintaining clear communication and careful project management has contributed to the firm’s continued success and recognition in the industry.“The Best of Houzz awards represent the highest standards of service and professionalism in the design and construction industry,” said Liza Hausman, Vice President of Industry Marketing at Houzz. “The winners of this year’s awards have demonstrated outstanding service to their clients, and we are proud to celebrate their success. These awards provide homeowners with confidence when choosing professionals for their design and renovation projects.”With over 70 million users, Houzz is one of the most trusted platforms for homeowners and design professionals. The Best of Houzz award helps homeowners identify top-rated professionals who have demonstrated the ability to provide a high level of service and satisfaction. For Peacock & Owl, this recognition reinforces the firm’s position as a trusted, reliable partner for homeowners seeking quality interior design services.Peacock & Owl’s Modern Classic design style continues to resonate with homeowners seeking sophisticated, livable interiors. The firm’s ability to combine contemporary design elements with timeless details ensures that every project is both functional and visually striking. The team’s careful selection of materials, furnishings, and finishes ensures that each design is both beautiful and practical for everyday life.The firm’s approach to interior design is highly personalized, with each project tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of the client. By offering a white-glove service, Peacock & Owl provides clients with a level of attention and care that sets them apart from other design firms in the region. The firm’s success is a direct result of its commitment to creating exceptional spaces while maintaining strong, supportive relationships with clients.Homeowners can view Peacock & Owl’s portfolio and read client reviews on Houzz About Peacock & OwlPeacock & Owl is an award-winning interior design firm based in Toronto, specializing in full-service residential design. Known for its Modern Classic style, the firm blends contemporary sophistication with timeless elegance. Clients work directly with a senior designer, ensuring a highly personalized design experience from start to finish. Through meticulous project management and curated furnishings, Peacock & Owl creates functional, beautiful interiors that are tailored to each client’s needs.About HouzzHouzz is a global platform for home design and construction, connecting millions of homeowners with design professionals. The platform provides tools and resources to help homeowners plan, design, and manage their projects.

