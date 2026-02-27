Third Coast Events Promotes McKinley Harris to Lead New Expansion in Little Rock, Arkansas

McKinley Harris gets promoted and expands Third Coast Events with a new location in Little Rock, Arkansas, opening this April.

SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third Coast Events announces the promotion of McKinley Harris to Executive Market Manager , marking a significant step in Harris’s leadership journey and the company’s planned expansion into Little Rock, Arkansas, this April.Harris’s story is built on steady progress, one that began in competitive athletics, moved through mentorship and education, and has now grown into a leadership role centered on developing people and building teams. With the Little Rock branch launch ahead, Harris will lead day-to-day operations and help establish a foundation rooted in clear communication, personal growth, and consistent performance.A Leader Shaped by Competition and CommunityBefore entering the business world, Harris was a Division I basketball player at Prairie View A&M University, earning recognition as an All-American Collegiate Athlete. On the court, he learned how to compete with focus, take feedback, and show up prepared, habits that often separate potential from results.Off the court, Harris committed time to youth development through basketball camps, helping young athletes strengthen fundamentals and confidence. That experience sharpened a skill that later became central to his leadership approach: the ability to teach, encourage, and guide others through challenges without losing momentum.Education That Reinforced the Value of GrowthHarris also brings a strong academic foundation. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology and Public Health, a field that blends science, performance, and wellness. While his degree is not “business” by title, he says it shaped how he thinks about development, especially the idea that real growth happens through routines, repetition, and long-term commitment.For Harris, one does not improve by doing one big thing once; one improves by doing the right things consistently.Why Harris Joined Third Coast EventsHarris joined Third Coast Events with a clear purpose: to strengthen his personal presence, sharpen his communication skills, and grow into leadership.He was drawn to an environment that moves quickly and rewards consistent effort. Instead of a role with a fixed ceiling, he wanted work where progress could be earned through daily habits, showing up prepared, learning from feedback, and improving week after week.Just as important, Harris valued the chance to take ownership of outcomes. He wanted a position where initiative matters, where performance is measurable, and where the results reflect the choices you make, how you prepare, how you respond to challenges, and how you develop the people around you.That “bet on yourself” mindset is familiar to anyone who has competed at a high level. In athletics, the scoreboard reflects preparation. In business, the growth path often works the same way, especially as responsibility increases.Promotion to Executive Market ManagerThe Executive Market Manager promotion represents a major milestone for Harris. It signals trust, readiness, and the ability to lead at a higher level, both through personal performance and through the development of others.For Harris, the role is meaningful because it connects hard work to long-term stability. It is an opportunity to build something that lasts, create momentum for his family’s future, and continue growing as a leader.In this position, leadership is measured not only by output but also by influence, how well a leader trains, mentors, and supports a team. Harris will focus on building strong habits, setting clear standards, and helping new team members become confident contributors who can take ownership of their growth. His focus will include training, mentorship, accountability, and helping new team members grow into confident contributors.The Little Rock ExpansionWith the new branch opening in Little Rock in April, Harris will lead the launch and build the local team. Starting a new branch is not just about a new location; it’s about creating a culture from the ground up.Little Rock is known for its strong sense of community, steady growth, and pride in local connection. As Arkansas’s capital city, it brings together established neighborhoods, a growing business scene, and a people-first energy that fits a leader who values teamwork and development.Harris plans to emphasize fundamentals that can be understood by anyone, regardless of background:● Clear communication: Keeping expectations aligned reduces avoidable confusion and strengthens teamwork.● Consistency: Steady effort over time creates momentum and delivers stronger long-term results.● Coachability: Staying open to feedback allows faster improvement and stronger performance.● Positive pressure: Encouraging accountability while maintaining respect helps teams grow without losing trust.He credits his athletic background for shaping his approach to team-building. In sports, a strong team is not made of stars; it’s made of people who execute the basics, support each other, and stay locked in when the game gets tough.Five-Year VisionOver the next five years, Harris is working toward qualifying as a Regional Consultant while building leaders who can take ownership, grow independently, and create results through consistent effort. He believes goals work best when they are specific and matched with daily habits that make progress unavoidable.Outside of business, he plans to visit every country in Europe. For Harris, both goals reflect the same approach: stay disciplined, remain coachable, and keep learning so progress continues.Advice for New Team MembersHarris’s advice to new team members is practical and straightforward: keep an open mind and stay positive when challenges arise.He emphasizes that difficulty is part of growth. New environments, higher expectations, and unfamiliar skills can feel uncomfortable at first. But when people stay coachable and keep moving forward, those moments become the training ground that builds stronger communication, sharper leadership, and greater confidence over time.A Defining Moment for GrowthAs April approaches, Harris is focused on preparation, building routines, strengthening leadership habits, and setting clear expectations for the new location. He sees the launch as a chance to create opportunity not just for himself, but for others who want to grow.His story, from college athletics to executive leadership, reflects a simple message: skills can transfer, people can improve, and competitive drive can become a tool for building something lasting.About Third Coast EventsThird Coast Events is a people-focused organization that supports professional growth through hands-on experience, training, and leadership development . The company is committed to helping driven individuals strengthen communication, build confidence, and advance through performance-based opportunities.For more information, visit: https://thirdcoastevents.com/

