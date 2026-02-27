12 Stones Strategy Founder Tim Castro Named Finalist for 2026 International Impact Book Awards' Author of the Year | USA

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Castro, founder of 12 Stones Strategy, has been named a finalist for the 2026 International Impact Book Awards' Author of the Year for his impactful work, "The 12 Stones Strategy: Biblical Principles for Strategic Leadership and Organizational Transformation." The recognition highlights Castro's unique approach to integrating faith-based principles with proven business strategies for leaders and organizations worldwide.

Castro brings over two decades of military and professional service to his consulting practice. As a Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (SNCOIC) in the United States Marine Corps, he led a rapid recovery team that completed multiple overseas operations and earned the Navy Achievement Medal for his exemplary logistics leadership in Iraq. His military foundation is complemented by an MBA, for which he won 2018 Outstanding Graduate at California State University, San Bernardino, and doctoral studies in organizational development at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

12 Stones Strategy is a faith-based consulting firm devoted to empowering leaders, teams, and individuals through career counseling, proprietary faith-based personality assessments, leadership coaching, and business consulting. The organization helps clients discover their God-given calling and align their decisions with timeless biblical values.

"Our firm is focused on building organizations, leaders and careers on a foundation that endures by grounding strategy in biblical principles," representatives from the company note. "Success is not measured only by profit or growth, but by stewardship, integrity and the legacy you leave behind."

Castro is a certified Master Life Coach, experienced business consultant, and credentialed Christian counselor by the CPD, NCCAP, CMA, IPHM, and the ICAHP. He has been featured in publications including Forbes, USA Today, and the LA Times. In addition to "The 12 Stones Strategy," Castro has authored "The 1 Step Program," further establishing his voice in faith-based leadership development.

The company serves a diverse audience including business owners, entrepreneurs, students preparing to graduate, and emerging leaders across all sectors. 12 Stones Strategy is currently available for speaking engagements and podcast interviews as Castro continues to expand his mission of helping individuals and organizations build with clarity, conviction, and lasting Kingdom impact.

Contact info:

Timothy Castro

President

Tim@12stonesstrategy.com

(760) 989 - 6755

