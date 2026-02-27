Oil and Gas Composites Market Set for High Growth Driven by Offshore Demand and Lightweight Material Adoption

Oil and Gas Composites Market

Glass fiber composites and thermoplastic pipes gain traction as operators replace steel with corrosion-resistant, cost-efficient materials.

As offshore operations intensify, composites are emerging as a game-changer, delivering durability, lower costs, and sustainability advantages over traditional steel.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global oil and gas composites market is anticipated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031. Key growth drivers include the surging demand for non-corrosive, lightweight materials amid rising offshore drilling and high-pressure operations, alongside retrofit needs where composites offer cost savings over steel replacements. Glass fiber-based composites lead the market due to their proven strength, flexibility, and affordability in piping and tanks, while North America dominates geographically thanks to extensive natural gas infrastructure projects and early adoption of high-performance materials.Key Highlights from the Report➤ Global oil and gas composites market is projected to grow at a high CAGR.➤ Glass fiber composites dominate due to superior corrosion resistance and lightweight properties in pipes and tanks.➤ North America leads regionally, driven by natural gas infrastructure and shale exploration demands.​➤ Epoxy resins hold strong share for high-pressure applications like risers and downlines.​➤ Thermoplastic composite pipes (TCP) certified for offshore use, reducing carbon footprint by 50% vs. steel.➤ Rising offshore projects fuel demand for composites in fire-water piping and subsea equipment.​Market SegmentationBy material type, the oil and gas composites market features glass fiber composites as the frontrunner, prized for their moisture, heat, and corrosion resistance in demanding applications like piping, tanks, frac plugs, and offshore drilling. Carbon fiber variants follow, offering higher strength-to-weight ratios for critical components such as risers and flowlines, while hybrid options blend properties for specialized needs.​By resin type, epoxy leads with its exceptional adhesion and durability under extreme pressures up to 20,000 psi, ideal for structural integrity in harsh environments; polyester and phenolic resins provide cost-effective alternatives for less demanding uses, with vinyl esters gaining traction for enhanced chemical resistance.By application, pipes and tubes command the largest segment, replacing steel in seawater cooling, drainage, and flowlines for reduced installation costs; tanks and pressure vessels follow, alongside top-side applications like gratings, walkways, and decking, with emerging uses in subsea equipment and frac tools. Get it here:Regional InsightsNorth America spearheads the oil and gas composites market, bolstered by massive investments in shale gas and LNG infrastructure, where composites excel in corrosion-prone environments of the Permian Basin and Gulf of Mexico offshore fields. The U.S. market alone is valued at nearly US$1 billion in 2024, with operators favoring lightweight pipes to slash transport and setup expenses amid rising production.Europe sees robust uptake in the North Sea, where thermoplastic composite pipes address aging steel infrastructure and stringent environmental rules, with companies pioneering certifications for low-carbon alternatives. Asia-Pacific emerges fastest-growing, propelled by China's deepwater ambitions and India's offshore expansions, though adoption lags due to steel preferences; the Middle East leverages vast reserves for composites in high-temperature zones.Market DriversIntensifying offshore exploration and production challenges traditional materials, positioning composites as saviors with their 50% weight reduction and corrosion immunity, directly curbing operational costs in retrofits and new rigs. High replacement expenses for steel piping in severe marine conditions accelerate shifts to composites for fire-water systems, jumpers, and flowlines, as evidenced by pilot successes from innovators like Airborne Oil & Gas.Demand surges for materials enduring 20,000 psi pressures and harsh chemicals, where composites deliver maintenance-free performance in risers, gratings, and BOP accumulators, amplified by global energy needs and infrastructure upgrades in shale-heavy regions.​Market RestraintsElevated raw material and fabrication costs hinder widespread adoption, particularly for carbon-intensive composites, compounded by out-of-plane weakness and repair complexities versus metals, limiting appeal in budget-constrained projects.Availability of cheaper steel substitutes and regulatory hurdles for novel materials slow penetration, especially in developing markets favoring proven alloys despite long-term savings from composites.​Market OpportunitiesEmerging thermoplastic composite pipes (TCP) promise 50% lower carbon footprints and DNV GL certifications, opening doors in eco-focused offshore ventures across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Innovations in fire-resistant hybrids and deepwater-compatible designs align with LNG booms and deep-sea drilling.​Asia-Pacific's industrialization and the Middle East's production ramps create fertile ground for localized manufacturing, with partnerships accelerating tech transfer for pipes and subsea gear.Reasons to Buy the Report✔ Gain granular segmentation insights by material, resin, application, and region, with Excel data packs for strategic planning.✔ Visualize competitive landscapes and growth strategies of top players like Airborne and Magma Global.✔ Access 240+ pages of qualitative analysis from exhaustive interviews and market studies.✔ Identify opportunities in co-development deals and emerging trends like TCP for offshore sustainability.✔ Benefit from product mapping and revenue forecasts to benchmark against key market assets.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)◆ How big is the oil and gas composites market?​◆ Who are the key players in the global oil and gas composites market?◆ What is the projected growth rate of the oil and gas composites market?​◆ What is the oil and gas composites market forecast for 2030?​◆ Which region is estimated to dominate the oil and gas composites industry through the forecast period?Company InsightsKey players operating in the oil and gas composites market include:Airborne Oil & GasGE Oil & GasMagma Global LimitedMagma StructuresNational Oilwell VarcoVello Nordic ASSchlumberger LimitedHalliburtonStrongwell CorporationEnduro Composites, Inc.ZCL Composites​Recent Developments✅ In February 2026, Strohm / Magma Global launched a next-generation high-strength composite pipeline system for offshore oil and gas applications, offering improved fatigue resistance and extended operational life.​✅ In December 2025, NOV Inc. (National Oilwell Varco) secured a strategic supply agreement with multiple oilfield operators to provide advanced composite storage tanks for crude and refined products, promoting adoption of lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials.​ConclusionThe oil and gas composites market stands at a pivotal juncture, propelled by imperatives for lighter, durable materials amid escalating offshore demands and sustainability mandates. With North America leading and innovations like certified TCP reshaping infrastructure, stakeholders poised to invest will reap long-term efficiencies and cost savings in this evolving sector.

