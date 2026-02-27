Colombia’s National Hydrocarbons Agency Joins Caribbean Energy Week to Drive Regional Energy Collaboration

Senior officials from Colombia’s National Hydrocarbons Agency will join Caribbean leaders to advance cross-border collaboration, investment & energy resilience

PARAMARIBO, SURINAME, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombia’s National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) will participate in Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2026, bringing senior leadership and a national delegation to one of the region’s most significant emerging energy investment forums. The delegation is set to include ANH President Dr. Pablo Yesid Fajardo Benitez and Reserves & Operations Manager Dr. Nelson Gregorio Lizarazo, underscoring Colombia’s commitment to regional dialogue, investment attraction and shared energy development.

Taking place on March 30 - April 1, 2026 in Paramaribo, Suriname, the event convenes governments, investors and industry leaders to showcase the Caribbean as a rapidly evolving energy frontier and accelerate cross-border partnerships spanning hydrocarbons, power, renewables, mining and carbon markets. Fast-growing markets such as Suriname, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago are expected to feature prominently, alongside structured deal-making and collaboration across the energy value chain.

Colombia’s evolving natural-gas balance and long-term energy outlook underscore the need for sustained investment and deeper regional cooperation. Proven gas reserves currently cover roughly six years of consumption, while 2025 production trends – including a 3.4% year-on-year decline in crude output – highlight the importance of advancing new exploration, infrastructure and supply diversification. Meanwhile, planned offshore developments, expanding LNG import capacity, and ongoing upstream activity reflect a proactive approach to supporting future energy resilience and fiscal stability.

Recent regulatory and investment momentum supports this trajectory. Developments at the Sinú-9 gas block, including new working-interest approvals and a multi-well drilling campaign beginning in 2026, signal renewed exploration aimed at reinforcing domestic supply. Meanwhile, national oil company Ecopetrol plans to direct the majority of its 2026 capital expenditure toward exploration and production, targeting organic production of 730,000–740,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, broadly aimed at stabilizing production levels while advancing offshore and onshore growth projects.

Participation in CEW 2026 underscores Colombia’s strategic interest in deeper regional integration. With discoveries exceeding 13 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Suriname–Guyana basin and the rapid growth of new production hubs, the Caribbean is reshaping the hemisphere’s energy landscape. For Colombia, this collaboration creates opportunities to share infrastructure expertise, attract investment, enhance supply security and support pragmatic energy-transition initiatives. The forum’s deal-focused structure, investment matchmaking and emphasis on local-content development provide a platform to advance tangible partnerships in exploration, gas monetization, technology transfer and sustainable resource management across borders.

