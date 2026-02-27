Sunflower Protein Concentrate Market Projected to Hit USD 1.87 Billion by 2036, Driven by Clean-Label Reformulation

Sunflower Protein Concentrate

DELAWARE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global landscape for plant-based nutrition is witnessing a structural shift. According to the latest report from Future Market Insights (FMI), the global sunflower protein concentrate market is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from a valuation of USD 737.5 million in 2025 to USD 1,872.0 million by 2036. Expanding at a CAGR of 8.9%, the market is transitioning from a niche ingredient to a foundational element for industrial food formulation.

This growth is primarily fueled by a global move toward allergen-free diets. Food manufacturers are aggressively reformulating product portfolios to replace traditional soy and wheat additives, which are increasingly scrutinized for allergenicity. Procurement teams are bypassing traditional long-cycle qualification phases, moving directly to commercial runs to secure stable, allergen-free inputs for their plant-based product lines.

Technical Evolution and Industrial Adoption

The market’s momentum is underpinned by a recovery in global sunflowerseed harvests. With production reaching 56.3 million tons in the 2025/26 cycle, extraction facilities are maximizing meal recovery, translating higher volumes into functional protein concentrates. These processing centers are effectively absorbing pricing shocks, providing alternative protein networks with a reliable, cost-efficient supply chain.

Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant for Food & Beverage at Future Market Insights, notes, "Our recent evaluation confirms that sunflower protein concentrate is gaining significant traction in plant-based meat applications due to its superior emulsification and water-binding properties. While sensory optimization remains an ongoing focus, current advancements in filtration and purification are steadily enhancing taste neutrality, allowing for broader application in high-value products."

Market Segmentation and Strategic Outlook

Efficiency and logistical stability dictate market preferences. In terms of product form, powder grades dominate the global landscape with an 81% share in 2026. Dry formats effectively eliminate moisture-related spoilage risks, extending shelf life and significantly reducing the complexity of temperature-controlled freight requirements.

Key market insights include:

Application Leadership: Food & Beverages account for 46% of total volume, driven by the urgent industry mandate to adopt clean-label ingredients.

Regional Growth Leaders: High-growth markets in Asia-Pacific, specifically India (9.6% CAGR) and China (9.1% CAGR), are outpacing mature regions due to increased localization of processing hubs.

Strategic Advantage: Integrated processors are finding success by building extraction plants near existing oilseed crush hubs, minimizing freight costs and securing direct access to raw feedstock.

Sasha Ilyukhin, Senior Vice President of Global Processing Services and Solutions at Tetra Pak, adds, "Sunflower protein is a renewable and flexible ingredient that opens the door to new product opportunities without requiring major changes to existing lines. It is a highly effective way for producers to expand portfolios using current infrastructure, attract health-conscious consumers, and stay ahead of evolving market trends."

Key Players in the Sunflower Protein Concentrate Market

Burcon NutraScience

Tetra Pak

Cereal Docks

Time-travelling Milkman

Sunbloom Proteins

Protein Industries Canada Partners

Austrade Inc.

Bio Springer

Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.

Recent Developments News

The report provides comprehensive coverage of emerging trends and strategic movements shaping the competitive landscape. Notable recent developments include:

November 2025: Tetra Pak introduced sunflower protein as a functional ingredient tailored for food and beverage manufacturers aiming to strengthen their clean-label and plant-based product portfolios. The launch reflects growing industry demand for sustainable, allergen-friendly protein alternatives.

January 2026: Time-travelling Milkman partnered with VTT Research under the Sunflopro initiative. The collaboration focuses on converting complex agricultural side streams into high-value functional sunflower protein powder, supporting circular economy objectives and sustainable protein innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the projected value of the sunflower protein concentrate market by 2036?

The market is projected to reach USD 1,872.0 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

What are the primary drivers for this market growth?

The shift is driven by stringent allergen labeling mandates, the expansion of global sunflowerseed harvests, and significant improvements in extraction technology that have enhanced the taste neutrality and solubility of sunflower protein.

Which region shows the most significant growth potential?

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with India expected to register a 9.6% CAGR and China a 9.1% CAGR over the next decade.

What constitutes the scope of this market?

The market includes dry powder concentrates (50%–70% protein) and liquid protein suspensions intended for human food or premium animal nutrition. It excludes raw seeds, crude livestock meal, and refined oils.

