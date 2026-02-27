Eastern Cape Government outlines measures to contain Foot-and-Mouth disease outbreak

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture MEC, Ms Nonceba Kontsiwe, has welcomed the intervention of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government following the commitment of R55 million towards the provincial response to curb the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak.

The emergency funding has enabled the province to place an order with the state-owned designated FMD vaccine supplier, Onderstepoort Biological Products SOC Ltd (OBP). This funding guarantees compliance with OBP procurement requirements, enabling the company to source vaccines from international manufacturers, including Turkey (Dolvet Vaccine) and Biogénesis Bagó of Argentina, for a total supply of approximately 1,05 million doses.

MEC Kontsiwe stated that the intervention is aimed at procuring vaccines, veterinary medicines and related supplies necessary to implement the vaccination rollout programme.

“We are encouraged by these interventions to help the sector recover from the setback caused by Foot and Mouth Disease. The outbreak poses a threat to livestock production, the dairy industry and ultimately food security. These measures will assist in curbing the spread of the disease, protecting livestock and safeguarding jobs in the sector,” said MEC Kontsiwe.

Further more the country has received 1 million doses from Argentine and out of the 1-million doses the province has been allocated 150 000 doses by the National Department of Agriculture and will vaccinate 150 000 animals.

This consignment is an addition to the 2600 Agriculture Research Council (ARC ) doses that were received in the middle of February. The ARC vaccines covered the area of the communal farm at Kouga in order to protect the dairy farms and potential job losses.

After careful consideration based on FMD risk assessment and optimisation of vaccine impact, the Department will prioritise the following areas:

Priority Area 1: Border Municipalities

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Matatiele and Ingquza Hill Local Municipalities

These municipalities border KwaZulu-Natal, where both communal and commercial farmers are affected.

The strategy is to create a protective buffer zone between the Eastern Cape and neighbouring districts in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly Ugu and Harry Gwala Districts.

Vaccination will commence from outer border of the circle moving inwards towards the centre of initial infected area

The objective is to slow and prevent poutward transmission of infection.

Priority Area 2: Dairy Industry and High-Risk Zones (10 km Radius)

To protect food security and prevent job losses in the dairy sector, vaccine will be allocated to dairy farms following engagement with the Milk Producers’ Organisation (MPO).

Authorised private veterinarians will work in partnership with the Department, in line with the National FMD Control Strategy.

Communal farmers within affected dairy zones will also be included, with vaccinations administered by state veterinary officials.

This phase will prioritize first-layer farms and communal areas surrounding infected dairies or farms neighbouring infected sites, generally within a 10 km radius.

Affected facilities currently include 13 dairies and farms in Amathole District (8 in Amahlathi including the dairies with low numbers compared to huge commercial dairies , 1 in Great Kei and 1 in Buffalo City Metro), two in Chris Hani District and one in Sarah Baartman District.

Priority Area 3: Identified Hotspot Districts

Priority vaccination will also be directed to Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi District hotspots, which pose a risk of accelerated disease transmission to surrounding communities, such as Komani, Ngcobo, Maletswai, and the James Calata area, Mbhashe, Mnquma, Amahlathi and Raymond Mhlaba, as well as suspected infection zones within OR Tambo District.

Targeted vaccination in these districts is expected to significantly slow transmission.

Protect additional dairies direct numbers of communal grazing systems.

• Commercial pig production units in these areas will also benefit indirectly from reduced disease pressure.

Additional Targeted Response Areas

It has also been identified that Mount Ayliff and Ntabankulu has a localised infection cluster.

• In accordance with emergency veterinary response protocols, positive epidemiological units must be attended to within 48 to 72 hours and will be prioritized

Protection of Disease-Free Buffalo Herds

The province maintains disease-free buffalo populations within its game reserves. It is therefore essential that containment plans also prioritise protection of these herds. Accordingly, cattle farms and communal areas surrounding reserves in Amathole, Sarah Baartman and Joe Gqabi Districts will receive priority vaccination, particularly around Mpofu, Fort Fordyce and Oviston Game Reserves

Second Batch Deployment Strategy

The second batch of vaccines, expected in the first week of March 2026, will further strengthen containment measures across the province.

For more information and to RSVP, contact MEC Spokesperson/MLO Mr Atule Joka on 071 688 4231 or Department of Agriculture Communications Mr Thozi Manyisana on 068 763 4268

