Minister Pemmy Majodina launches National Water Month 2026 with Strategic Water Infrastructure Oversight Visits in KwaZulu-Natal, 1 to 2 Mar

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, will officially launch National Water Month 2026 in KwaZulu-Natal through a series of high-level oversight visits to strategic bulk water infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening long-term water security in the province.

Observed annually from 01–31 March, National Water Month is led by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to promote water conservation, highlight infrastructure development, and mobilise all South Africans to protect and preserve the country’s limited water resources. The campaign is an expansion of the World Water Day observed internationally on 22 March and the theme for 2026 is "Water and gender", with the slogan “Where Water Flows, Equality Grows,” which correspond with the current water provision challenges in the South African context.

Sunday, 01 March 2026 – Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme (ILembe District)

Minister Majodina will officially commission the completed Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme, funded by DWS and implemented by uMngeni-uThukela Water. The Scheme includes the upgrading of pumps and expanding the water treatment plant capacity from 6 to 12 megalitres (12 million litres) per day, the construction of a weir on the Hlimbitwa River and the installation of raw water pumps and bulk pipelines.

Upon completion, the scheme will supply potable water to approximately 160,000 households and provide bulk water to Maphumulo, Ngcebo, Maqumbi and KwaDukuza communities under the Ilembe District.

Monday, 02 March 2026 – Lower uMkhomazi Project (Ugu District)

The Minister will thereafter proceed to the Ugu District to inspect progress on the Lower uMkhomazi Project, which forms part of the broader catalytic uMkhomazi Dam currently under construction. This includes the Goodenough Abstraction Works on the banks of the uMkhomazi River, the Ngwadini Dam and the development of a 100-megalitre per day water treatment works.

Together with the Upper uMkhomazi Dam, to be constructed by the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), the Lower uMkhomazi development will provide long-term water relief to municipalities including eThekwini Metro, iLembe, Ugu, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu Districts.

The media is invited to attend the Ministerial Oversight visits as follows:

DAY 1

Date: Sunday, 01 March 2026

Site visit: Water Treatment Works Project, Maphumulo Bulk Water Scheme

Time: 11h00

Community Engagement: Dlakathi Hall, Ward 11, KwaMaphumulo

Time: 12h15

DAY 2

Date: Monday, 02 March 2026

Site visit: uMkhomazi Bulk Water Project

Ngwadini Dam Site

Time: 10h00

Goodenough Abstraction Works

Time: 12h00

For media confirmations please contact Ms. Nthabiseng Dhlamini on 082 878 6915/ dhlaminin@dws.gov.za or Mr. Siyabonga Maphumulo on 082 303 4243/ siyabonga.maphumulo@uuw.co.za

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Ministerial Spokesperson

Cornelius Monama

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates