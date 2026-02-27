The First 30 Educational Stages of WMF2026: the World’s Most Comprehensive Educational Program in AI, Digital, and Tech

WMF First 30 Educational Stages

WMF 2026 at BolognaFiere (June 24-26) unveils 30+ educational stages on AI, robotics, digital, health, cybersecurity, and inclusive innovation.

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WMF – We Make Future, the International B2B Fair and Innovation Festival for AI, Tech, and Digital, unveils the first 30 educational stages out of more than 90 that will make up the educational program for the next edition, scheduled from June 24 to 26 at BolognaFiere. Over 1,000 speakers from around the world are expected in Bologna, of which 260 have already been announced , including representatives from major brands and big tech companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Dell Technologies and Intel, ESA, Lenovo, CINECA, Google, and Meta.Key topics at the heart of the event, conceived and organized by Search On Media Group, include Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Physical AI, Content Marketing, Legal Tech, SEO, and Journalism, reflecting the breadth of skills and industries involved. The educational program is integrated with the 14 thematic industries that structure WMF, creating a direct bridge between professional development, industrial growth, and real business opportunities for professionals, companies, startups, institutions, and international stakeholders.Following 2025, which recorded over 73,000 attendees from 90 countries, WMF remains an international reference point not only for the education of professionals, companies, startups, students, and public and private entities but also for global debates on innovation and AI governance."The WMF educational program is designed to respond to the profound transformations affecting industry, institutions, and global society," says Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF – We Make Future. "The value of WMF lies in its ability to connect education and industry within a systemic vision. This is why we welcome expertise and perspectives from the world’s leading ecosystems to Italy and integrate them into a program that engages with the event’s 14 strategic industries." He adds, "For us, training today means building skills capable of generating sustainable growth, innovation, and development in an increasingly global and interconnected market."AI, Coding, Content Marketing, Fintech, and Digital Health: Themes of the First 30 Training WorkshopsArtificial Intelligence remains a major protagonist of this edition, at the center of discussions that intertwine visions, applications, and future scenarios. From workshops on Artificial Intelligence, AI Solutions, Generative AI, and Robotics & Physical AI, experts and companies will examine the transformations underway and the opportunities – as well as challenges – AI is creating across all sectors. The educational program also covers strategic skills for professionals and businesses, including Social Media Strategies, Content Marketing, Brand and Advertising, fostering a continuous dialogue between creativity, data, automation, and innovation. After the success of previous editions, the Content Creators workshop returns, bringing together creators from Italy and abroad to explore languages, communities, and new business models in the digital economy. Technical topics are also represented, with deep dives into Frontend Coding, Machine Learning, Legal Tech, and the Startup & VC Plenary, at the crossroads of technology, law, and innovative finance. Significant attention is given to the social and civil impact of innovation: workshops on Activism & Inclusion and Tech for Nonprofit, as well as focuses on current major topics such as Fintech, Music Industry, Digital Health, Future of Journalism, and GovTech, which will be widely discussed and analyzed during the dedicated GovTech Summit. This program intertwines technology, society, and culture, providing a complete snapshot of ongoing transformations.Mainstage: Visionary Talks to Shape the Future Across Culture, Technology, and SocietyThe Mainstage will be the heart of WMF, where expertise and vision converge to spark debates on global technology challenges, from AI to digital transformation, providing tools to understand the present and design the future. Announced speakers include Alberto Sangiovanni Vincentelli, Professor of EECS at the University of California, Berkeley; Daniele Pucci, CEO of Generative Bionics; Aprajita Jain from Google; alongside representatives from NVIDIA, OpenAI, CINECA, IIT – Italian Institute of Technology, Anthropic, Microsoft, Klarna, and Trade Republic. Legal and justice challenges will be addressed by prosecutors Nicola Gratteri and Giuseppe Lombardo, while activist Siyabulela Mandela will highlight human rights, emphasizing the importance of a global dialogue that integrates technology, society, and culture.Not Just Stages: Space for Thematic Vertical EventsThe diversity of topics explored during the three days of WMF extends beyond workshops, enriched by thematic and vertical events within the event. These include the AI Global Summit and Koders Fest, Book Fair and Creators Fest, Esports & Gaming Fest, Innovation Film Fest, as well as the Web Marketing Festival and E-commerce Fest for digital professionals, and the Digital Job Fair for those offering or seeking work in the digital sector. Vertical events for founders, startups, innovative SMEs, VCs, and investors also return, including the World Startup Fest and VC & Open Innovation Fest, which already announce notable global participants.The appointment is therefore in Bologna from June 24 to 26 for one of the world’s leading international events in innovation, AI & Digital Tech, once again driving sustainable and equitable development through education and business. All WMF 2026 training is accessible only with the Full Ticket , on offer at €99+VAT instead of €549+VAT, only until March 5, 2026.WMF – We Make Future is conceived, organized, and produced by Search On Media Group. The event takes place under the patronage of the European Commission, the Emilia-Romagna Region, and the Municipality of Bologna, with the support of MAECI – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA – Italian Trade Agency Agency, and the Emilia-Romagna Region. In collaboration with BolognaFiere, CINECA, and ESA – European Space Agency, with premium sponsorship from Dell Technologies and Intel.

