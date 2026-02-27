From Imagination to 3D Reality: Creative Fabrica Studio AI Launches Revolutionary Tool to Turn Text Into 3D Models

Creating 3D designs is now accessible for creators of all levels—no software needed. With the 3D Model Generator in Studio AI, turn text into 3D models quickly and easily.

The 3D Model Generator turns text into 3D models—fast, easy, and customizable, allowing everyone to create unique 3D designs with just a click.

By combining ease-of-use with customization options, the 3D Model Generator lowers the barrier to entry for 3D creation, allowing more people to bring their visions to life.” — Creative Fabrica

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Fabrica, a leading digital marketplace for creators, introduces its latest AI-powered innovation: the 3D Model Generator within Studio AI. This tool allows users to transform text descriptions into 3D models, making 3D design more accessible, intuitive, and efficient for designers, creatives, developers, and hobbyists.Traditionally, creating 3D models has required specialized software skills and hours of technical work. With the 3D Model Generator, users simply type a description of what they want to create, and the tool produces a preview in real-time. The model can be explored in solid, textured, or wireframe views, giving users the ability to inspect every angle before finalizing their design.Simplifying 3D Creation for EveryoneThe 3D Model Generator also includes a range of customization options to refine and personalize the model. Users can adjust color tint, material roughness, metalness, and emissive glow, providing creative control over the look and feel of the 3D asset. For faster iteration, a performance mode can be toggled, ensuring smooth previews even for complex designs. Once a design is ready, it can be downloaded as a GBL file, ready for use in other 3D applications, prototyping workflows, or creative projects.The tool is designed to accommodate users with varying levels of experience. Beginners can generate models with a few descriptive words, while advanced users can fine-tune every aspect of the design to match their creative vision. This combination of simplicity and control positions Creative Fabrica Studio AI as a versatile platform for creative professionals, makers, and entrepreneurs who rely on high-quality 3D assets for design, marketing, prototyping, and product development.Who Can Use ItUse cases for the Creative Fabrica 3D Model Generator include:• Designers – quickly prototype products, furniture, or packaging concepts.• Creatives and artists – transform imaginative ideas into 3D art, abstract patterns, or sculptural designs.• Developers and game creators – generate assets for virtual worlds, simulations, and interactive experiences.• Makers and hobbyists – create 3D printable models for personal projects or small-scale production.With this release, Creative Fabrica continues to expand its suite of AI-powered tools in Studio AI, offering users innovative ways to accelerate their creative process and explore new design possibilities. By combining ease-of-use with powerful customization options, the 3D Model Generator lowers the barrier to entry for 3D creation, allowing more people to bring their visions to life.The Creative Fabrica Studio AI 3D Model Generator is now available to all Studio AI users. Creators can explore, customize, and download their 3D models directly from the platform.About Creative FabricaCreative Fabrica is a leading digital marketplace based in Amsterdam, on a mission to make everyone a creator. Launched in 2016, the platform serves a global community of millions of crafters, designers, and entrepreneurs. By offering access to millions of premium fonts, graphics, and craft designs—along with a suite of innovative AI-powered tools in AI Studio—Creative Fabrica empowers users to turn their creative passion into reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.