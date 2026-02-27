Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “142nd Anniversary of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau”

MACAU, February 27 - To celebrate the 142nd Anniversary of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, CTT announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office and Shop of the Communications Museum on 1st March 2026 to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “142nd Anniversary of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau”. Opening hours are as follows:

Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office 9:00 – 14:00 Shop of the Communications Museum 9:00 – 12:00

A commemorative envelope will be distributed and the public is welcome to come and collect it.