Representatives from nearly 40 universities worldwide join UM International Partner Day

MACAU, February 27 - To further expand its international cooperation, the University of Macau (UM) held International Partner Day. Over 50 representatives from nearly 40 higher education institutions worldwide attended the event, including the University of Oxford (UK), KU Leuven (Belgium), the University of Barcelona (Spain), Macquarie University (Australia), and the University of Twente (Netherlands). The representatives engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as international cooperation in higher education, joint academic development, and student and faculty exchanges.

On behalf of the rector, UM Vice Rector Michael Hui met with university representatives from Europe, Asia, and the Americas at the UM Guest House. He provided a detailed overview of UM’s development, research achievements, and internationalisation strategy, and shared its latest practices and initiatives in talent cultivation, academic research, and inter-university collaboration. He also learned about the experiences of the participating universities and their ideas for cooperation, thereby promoting UM’s strategic partnerships with universities around the world.

Wang Chunming, director of the UM Global Affairs Office, provided the representatives with an overview of UM’s development and campus culture at the University Gallery. The representatives also toured the Faculty of Business Administration and Moon Chun Memorial College, gaining first-hand insights into the university’s education model and areas of excellence.

Focusing on facilitating international education exchange, UM International Partner Day not only highlighted UM’s growing influence and appeal in the global higher education landscape, but also opened new avenues for cooperation with leading universities worldwide through in-depth exchanges. The event further supported UM’s integration into the global higher education network and contributed to the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as an international centre for innovation and technology with global influence.