Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "China's Arbor Day"

MACAU, February 27 - To celebrate the China’s Arbor Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Senado Square, from 10:00 to 13:00 on 12th March 2026 to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “China’s Arbor Day”.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public and various philatelic products will also be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!