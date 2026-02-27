Global Health and Wellness Market Report

Driven by the growing awareness of preventive healthcare, rising incidences of chronic diseases, and a growing global focus on holistic well-being.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global health and wellness industry is on a sustained and transformative growth trajectory. According to a new market intelligence report by IMARC Group, the Global Health and Wellness Market — valued at USD 3,939.3 Billion in 2025 — is projected to surpass USD 5,355.0 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.47% during the forecast period 2026–2034.The market’s robust expansion is primarily driven by growing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, rising incidences of chronic diseases globally, increasing demand for natural and organic products, accelerating adoption of wearable health monitoring devices and mobile health applications, and the powerful influence of social media, wellness influencers, and workplace wellness programs reshaping how consumers approach their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.Request a Free Sample to Get a Detailed Understanding of the Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/health-wellness-market/requestsample Key Market Statistics at a Glance• Market Size (2025) USD 3,939.3 Billion• Projected Size (2034) USD 5,355.0 Billion• Growth Rate CAGR of 3.47% (2026–2034)• Top Region North America — Over 37.6% market share in 2025• U.S. Share in North America Over 87.70% of the North American market• Largest Product Type Beauty & Personal Care — 33.9% share in 2025• Leading Functionality Skin Health — 31.5%What Is Driving Health and Wellness Market Growth?The report identifies four core forces reshaping the global health and wellness landscape:Rising Workplace Wellness Programs and Corporate Health Initiatives: The corporate need to promote employee wellness and health is one of the most powerful structural growth drivers in the wellness market․ Chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, in addition to rising mental health challenges, have led businesses around the world to adopt thorough wellness programs for employees․ According to estimates from the CDC, each year in the US, work-related illnesses and injuries cost USD 250 Billion․ A study concluded that after the COVID-19 pandemic, 74% of workers reported that poor mental health affected their work, making the case for investing in workplace wellness programs․ In March 2024, the largest in person and virtual personal training company, GYMGUYZ, began adding a corporate wellness program for at-home and corporate wellness solutions․ Also in March 2024, Modern Health launched its Physical Well-Being Pathways Collection, the first standalone platform to combine mental and physical health across all care modalities․ TRX has also developed a 'TRX for Employee Wellbeing' program that subsidizes TRX team memberships and offers fitness classes to employees․ The existence of such programs shows how employers' views on workplace wellness have shifted to being a corporate solution rather than a perk․Escalating Incidence of Chronic Diseases Driving Preventive Healthcare Demand: Chronic diseases are one of the world's largest health concerns and are expected to create enormous and multi-year demand for health and wellness products and services focused on prevention, management and lifestyle modification․ According to the American Cancer Society, the incidence of cancer is expected to rise to 27․5 million new cases per year and the number of cancer deaths to 16․3 million per year by 2040․ Companies like Mindhouse (renamed Shyft) are building end-to-end mental wellness platforms and nutrition, fitness, stress and mental health services for a population actively looking for ways to either prevent, remit, or manage chronic diseases, and their associated costs․ The Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker projected that US health care spending is expected to grow 5% from 2023 to 2024 to USD 4․9 Trillion․ Digital Health & Health Monitoring Devices: The increasing availability of health monitoring tools, wearables and digital health technology allows for personalized health management at an unprecedented scale․ Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and next generation health monitoring devices collect data and provide real-time information on calories burned, sleep duration, heart rate, ECG, skin temperature and general body temperature, allowing consumers unprecedented access and control of their personal health․ Wearable devices that can monitor physiological parameters and send the data to the gateway and mobile applications through BLE modules can enable remote health monitoring 24/7․ Mobile health applications and telemedicine have made wellness services available for everyone irrespective of the geographical location and economic status along with professional guidance and personalized health experiences․ The 2022 European Commission Digital Decade e-Health target is to provide 100% of EU citizens with access to their electronic health record (EHR) by 2030, reflecting global momentum towards digital health regulation․Surging Demand for Natural, Organic and Clean Label Products: Globally organic, natural and clean-label wellness products across nutrition, beauty, personal care, and supplements are witnessing heightened demand․ Vegan and plant-based products are increasingly becoming popular and have led to the introduction of many new products driven by clean-label trends․ Innovation continues with Shiseido's launch of the Ulé line of skincare made with pesticide-free botanicals from local vertical farms, and The Body Shop's range of 'activist' products in India․ KaraMD's Pure Health Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, in addition to CTRL's expansion of its meal-on-the-go functional bars, reflect a growing segment of consumer interest in health-first nutrition integrated with convenience formats․ Millennials and Gen Z are the dominant consumer groups for wellness spending, and continue to heavily influence wellness product and brand offerings in fitness, plant-based eating, and holistic self-care․Detailed Segment Analysis1. By Product Type: Beauty and Personal Care Products Lead at 33.9% ShareThe product type segment encompasses functional foods and beverages, beauty and personal care products, preventive and personalized medicinal products, and others. Beauty and personal care products hold the largest share at 33.9% in 2025.• Beauty and Personal Care Products — #1 (33.9%): This segment’s dominance is driven by the growing demand for organic and natural products, with individuals increasingly engaging in beauty and self-care rituals for relaxation and stress relief. The clean beauty movement is reshaping purchasing behavior, with consumers demanding full ingredient transparency and sustainable sourcing. Shiseido’s Ulé brand, sourcing pesticide-free botanicals from vertical farms, and The Body Shop’s activist product range entering the Indian market in April 2023 are emblematic of the premium, purpose-driven product innovation driving this segment. Brazil’s beauty and personal care market alone reached USD 39 Billion in 2024, according to the Global Wellness Institute, highlighting the category’s global scale and regional depth.• Functional Foods and Beverages — High Growth: The functional foods and beverages segment is experiencing strong growth driven by rising consumer demand for food products that deliver targeted health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Products addressing immunity, gut health, weight management, energy, and cognitive performance are gaining significant traction. CTRL’s functional meal-on-the-go bars and KaraMD’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies targeting digestion, ketosis support, and weight management exemplify the innovative product formats capturing consumer attention. Chobani’s Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice — a vegan, dairy-free, calcium-rich beverage launched in August 2023 — further illustrates the convergence of indulgence and nutrition in this segment.• Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products — Strategic Growth: Preventive and personalized medicinal products are gaining strategic importance as healthcare systems globally shift from treatment-centric to prevention-centric models. Personalized nutrition, supplementation tailored to individual genetic profiles, and precision wellness solutions are emerging as high-growth subcategories, particularly among health-conscious millennials and aging populations in developed markets seeking science-backed wellness solutions.2. By Functionality: Skin Health Leads at 31.5% ShareThe functionality segment encompasses skin health, nutrition and weight management, heart and gut health, immunity, bone health, and others. Skin health leads with 31.5% of market share in 2025.• Skin Health — #1 (31.5%): Skin health dominates the functionality segment, driven by the growing consciousness among individuals about healthy diets and nutritious food contributing to skin health, alongside the explosive growth of topical skincare products with functional wellness ingredients. The convergence of beauty and health — the ‘skin wellness’ trend — has created significant demand for products addressing skin health from both inside and outside, including collagen supplements, antioxidant-rich foods, and functional skincare formulations. The clean-label skincare trend and demand for ingredient transparency are particularly powerful growth enablers in this segment.• Nutrition and Weight Management — High Consumer Priority: This functionality segment addresses the growing global obesity epidemic and consumer demand for sustainable weight management solutions. The popularity of vegan and plant-based weight management products, including ZeoNutra’s SlimPlus supplement containing SlimBiome and CTRL’s functional meal bars, reflects the innovation activity targeting this high-priority consumer need. Digital nutrition platforms and AI-driven personalized meal planning tools are further accelerating segment growth.• Immunity — Post-Pandemic Priority: Immunity-focused wellness products — including functional foods, supplements, and beverages fortified with vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and adaptogens — experienced a structural demand surge following the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to attract sustained consumer investment as health consciousness remains elevated. Immunity is now a core product claim across food, beverage, supplement, and personal care categories.• Heart and Gut Health — Clinically-Driven Demand: Growing scientific evidence linking gut microbiome health to immunity, mood, and chronic disease prevention is driving rapid consumer adoption of probiotic, prebiotic, and fiber-rich wellness products. Heart health functionality addresses the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death globally, creating strong and enduring demand for targeted nutritional and supplement products.• Bone Health — Aging Population-Driven: Bone health supplements and functional foods fortified with calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and collagen are experiencing growing demand driven by rapidly aging populations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Osteoporosis prevention and joint health maintenance are critical wellness priorities for the 60+ demographic, a population segment growing significantly as global life expectancy increases.Connect for Detailed Segmentation Analysis — Speak to an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1853&flag=C Regional Spotlight: Where Is Growth Concentrated?North America — Market Leader at 37.6%+The largest market for health and wellness products is North America, accounting for more than 37․6% of all sales across the globe in 2025, with more than 87․70% of the North American market being within the US․ Health spending in the US alone is expected to hit USD 4․9 Trillion by 2024 (growing 5․0% over the next five years), representing the vastness of the health and wellness sector․ Millennials and Gen Z tend to spend the most on wellness fitness and nutrition․ The region is home to a high level of studios, gyms and spas, a rapidly expanding sector for healthcare-related wearables and telemedicine, as well as strong regulation of clean-label and organic food products․ Investment in corporate wellness across the region has been driven by the APA's reports that participation in awareness programs doubled mental health treatment․ Employee wellbeing programs, such as TRX's, and workplace wellness platforms such as Modern Health, have contributed to emerging as the largest market in North America․Europe — Digital Health Leadership and Sustainability FocusThe health and wellness market in Europe continues to expand, with high demand for sustainable, organic and functional health products․ The 2030 Digital Decade e-Health target, set by European Commission, which aims for all EU citizens to have access to electronic health records, is a key policy driver for the uptake of telehealth, wearables, and AI-enabled healthcare products in Europe․ Growth drivers in the European market include demand for plant-based foods and clean-label products, technological advances in preventive healthcare and personalized health solutions as well as regulations targeting healthier lifestyles and more sustainable production approaches in the food system․Asia Pacific — Fastest-Growing RegionThe Asia Pacific health and wellness market is the world's fastest growing regional market․ With disposable income levels rising, urbanization increasing and health awareness growing, health and wellness is expanding in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia․ Public expenditure on health care in India is estimated at 1․9% of GDP for FY24, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, and demand for natural, organic, and functional food products is rapidly growing․ There is also interest in customary medicine․ Digital health solutions, personalized nutrition services, and fitness devices have been adopted rapidly as governments prioritize healthy lifestyles․ As their numbers grow, the region's burgeoning middle class also increasingly prioritizes health as their primary investment․Latin America — Brazil-Led Wellness ExpansionThe health and wellness industry in Latin America is showing a steady upwards trend supported by increased awareness, urbanization, a change in lifestyle and better access․ ‌In Brazil, the beauty and personal care industry is projected by the Global Wellness Institute to exceed USD 39 Billion in 2024, leading the category globally and fueling regional growth․ The functional and organic food trend, increased interest in sports and mental well-being, the use of e-health technologies and preventive care services by consumers, government programs to promote healthy living and the rising demand for clean-label products are creating new growth opportunities in this diverse and rapidly evolving market․Middle East and Africa — Corporate Wellness and Government Initiative-Driven GrowthSeveral factors have driven the growth of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) health and wellness market․ These include rising health awareness levels, government initiatives, and the expansion of wellness programs in the corporate sector․ For example, the corporate wellness market in Saudi Arabia is estimated to be worth USD 791․8 Million in 2024 according to IMARC Group and is expected to reach USD 1,426․2 Million by 2033, growing at 6․27% CAGR from 2025 to 2033, one of the highest globally․ The market is driven by healthy lifestyle projects and ‌initiatives from Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Plan and the UAE national wellness strategy, as well as investments in preventive healthcare infrastructure, wellness centers and fitness centres, digital healthcare, and increasing demand for organic, functional, and climate smart wellness products․Competitive LandscapeThe global health and wellness market is highly fragmented and competitive․ Global fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, health and wellness brands, and digital health start-up companies compete in nutrition, personal care, fitness, and mental wellness․ Some of the largest multinationals in the industry include Nestl, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Abbott Laboratories․ The emergence of e-commerce and digital platforms has enabled the creation of direct-to-consumer wellness brands that can scale without customary retail infrastructure․ Innovation, trustworthiness, sustainability, and evidence-based research form the main competitive advantage of such brands․ The growth of startups ‌and brands focusing on organic, plant-based and customized wellness products for health and environmentally conscious consumers is driving increased M&A activity as established brands seek to make accretive bolt-on acquisitions of high-growth wellness brands to diversify their product portfolios and participate in the premiumization trend․About IMARC GroupIMARC Group is a leading global market research company providing data-driven insights and expert consulting services to businesses seeking to achieve their strategic objectives. With a multi-disciplinary team of industry experts, IMARC delivers thorough, reliable market intelligence across sectors including Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Retail, Technology, Chemicals and Materials, and more.Media & Sales ContactIMARC GroupEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comUnited States: +1-201-971-6302India: +91-120-433-0800United Kingdom: +44-753-714-6104

