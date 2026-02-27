Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa updates on Ferrochrome Electricity Pricing, 27 Feb

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to brief media on developments regarding efforts to develop Electricity Pricing Solutions for the Ferrochrome Industry 

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy, will brief the media on efforts to develop sustainable solutions for the ferrochrome industry, which is currently facing significant challenges due to unfavourable market conditions and rising electricity costs.

The briefing will outline key discussions with industry stakeholders and labour aimed at ensuring the sector’s viability while promoting sustainable electricity usage.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 February 2026 
Time: 15:00 (Media setup from 14:00) 
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, Corner of Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield

Media enquiries: 
Tsakane Khambane 
Spokesperson, Ministry of Electricity and Energy 
Cell: 082 084 5566 

