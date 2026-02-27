ROKiT Oxygen teams up with Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport ahead of 2026 BTCC assault

Sporting Director of MB Motorsport and former F1 driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Mark Blundell ROKiT Oxygen

Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport have announced that ROKiT Oxygen have joined the team’s partner ranks in the 2026 British Touring Car Championship

We've had a long-term and successful relationship with Mark Blundell and his team and we are looking forward to building on that this season through ROKiT Oxygen” — Jonathan Kendrick

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A long-time supporter of the team, ROKiT are an internationally recognised group of brandsthat strive to deliver affordable, world-leading premium products and pioneering services forall. Having first worked with MB Motorsport alongside their iconic black-liveried ‘ROKiT-ship’in 2022, the brand’s partnership with the team this year focuses on one of the fastest-growing brands within the group - ROKiT Oxygen As a leading global provider of portable oxygen, ROKiT Oxygen empowers a wide range ofpeople to enhance their well-being. Athletes trust it for improved performance and recovery,older adults enjoy greater vitality, younger individuals benefit from increased mental clarity,and those at high altitudes or in areas with poor air quality count on ROKiT for reliableoxygen support.Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT Industries added:“We are delighted to be announcing our new partnership with MB Motorsport in the British Touring Car Championship. We've had a long-term and successful relationship with Mark Blundell and his team and we are looking forward to building on that this season through ROKiT Oxygen. The ROKiT Group continues to go from strength to strength and we are united in MB Motorsport’s bid to be at the very front of the field. Their progression to two cars in 2026 is one of the biggest stories of the season and we are very proud to be supporting them with ROKiT Oxygen.”Sporting Director of MB Motorsport and former Formula One driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Mark Blundell is thrilled to be working alongside ROKiT once again in 2026.“We are delighted to be working with ROKiT once again in 2026 as we progress to two cars - which we are truly excited by. As a team, MB Motorsport have always tried to do things a little differently within the BTCC and that is a desire which Jonathan and the ROKiT brand truly commit to in all their work. We are proud to be representing them on track once again next year and thank them for their wonderful support.”

