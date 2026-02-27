The Palm Holdings LTD

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) / Zurich — 27 February 2026The Palm Holdings Ltd . (ADGM) today announced the successful structuring and registration of a USD 300 million private placement designed for distribution through Swiss private placement frameworks, with clearing and settlement via Swiss-regulated infrastructure.The structuring confirms that the private placement has been prepared in line with Swiss private placement standards applicable to professional and institutional investors.With this structure, the transaction operates within Swiss-regulated clearing, custody, and settlement infrastructure commonly used for institutional private placements, including by sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance groups, and global asset managers.The financial instrument is visible to Bloomberg terminals under the product name Palm Holdings, the official institutional reference used by trading desks and investment committees when screening and monitoring private placement securities.This milestone represents a structural breakthrough for the UAE’s financial ecosystem and positions The Palm Holdings Ltd. (ADGM) at the intersection of Swiss institutional capital discipline, UAE industrial development, and global real-asset financing.Capital StructureThe registered private placement has a total program size of USD 300 million, structured for allocation exclusively to International Tier-1 Investment Institutions under Swiss institutional standards.The program is designed for long-term capital deployment aligned with:• Regulated Swiss custodial settlement• Ring-fenced use-of-funds governance• Institutional reporting standards• ESG-aligned governance principles and AML policies consistent with Swiss private placement expectations• Long-term industrial execution disciplineA first for the UAE Precious Metals IndustryThis registration establishes a new precedent: a UAE-based precious metals platform structured and documented in accordance with Swiss private placement standards applicable to professional investors granting eligibility within conservative global capital allocation frameworks.What it means to be a Swiss Private PlacementUnder this structure:• Securities are distributed exclusively to professional and institutional investors via private placement• Capital settles through regulated Swiss custodians and clearing systems• Governance, AML, ESG, and use-of-funds frameworks align with Swiss institutional requirements• Issuers retain strategic control, pricing stability, and long-term capital alignmentThe structure is designed for institutional capital deployment—not short-term market liquidity.Impact on the Global and UAE EconomiesGlobally, the transaction supports the re-channeling of institutional capital into essential real assets through transparent, regulated financial structures.For the UAE, it reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a jurisdiction capable of originating institution-ready industrial companies that can access the world’s most demanding capital markets.Leadership CommentaryRishidas Vaniyankandi – ChairmanWe selected the Swiss private placement framework because it enforces rigor, accountability, and long-term thinking. The structuring of a USD 300 million private placement reflects Palm Holdings' commitment to meeting the expectations of institutional capital.Jasim Abdulla – Vice ChairmanThis milestone is about the quality of capital and the responsibility that comes with it. Operating through a Swiss private placement structure places us within a global institutional ecosystem.Manit M. Shah – Chief Executive OfficerThis private placement changes how our company engages with capital, transitioning from a growth narrative to an institutional execution model.Dr. Patrick Pilati – Board Advisor on Private Placement and Swiss Custodian RelationsThe structuring of a USD 300 million private placement demonstrates how a UAE-based industrial company can integrate into global institutional capital markets without compromising governance or strategic control.About The Palm Holdings Ltd. (ADGM)Palm Holdings Ltd (ADGM) is a UAE-based, integrated Gold, Silver and Platinum enterprise operating across Refining, Trading, and Hedging. The company manages the entire bullion value chain — from sourcing conflict-free gold from Africa, Latin America and Asia to refining, casting, and global trading through regulated exchanges and partners in the UAE, India, Hong Kong, and Europe. Structured in line with Swiss private placement and institutional distribution standards, the Company integrates industrial execution with disciplined financial architecture to deliver sustainable, long-term value.

