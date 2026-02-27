M2MMA Inc. Appoints Dragan Zeljic to Advisory Board to Advance Governance Architecture for M2Chain

Dragan Zeljic

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:MMAZ)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Inc. today announced the appointment of Dragan Zeljic to its Advisory Board as the company advances the institutional deployment of M2Chain. His appointment reinforces M2MMA’s commitment to embedding legal accountability and regulatory discipline directly into its technology infrastructure as global expansion accelerates.

Zeljic brings international legal training and financial compliance expertise grounded in academic research focused on digital asset regulation. He studied at the Universities of Geneva and Basel and earned an LL.M. from the University of Miami School of Law, where he received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in International Economic Law. He also holds the Certificate in International Trade and Finance from the London Institute of Banking and Finance, supporting work across complex cross-border commercial environments.

In addition, Zeljic completed doctoral-level research examining regulatory constraints and compliance barriers shaping cryptocurrency-enabled business models. That work analyzed how governance design determines whether digital asset systems can withstand institutional scrutiny. His advisory role at M2MMA will focus on ensuring that M2Chain operates within clearly defined legal parameters while remaining scalable across jurisdictions.



M2Chain is M2MMA’s blockchain-based governance layer designed to support verifiable data provenance, structured decision records, and auditable workflows tied to athlete safety and competition operations. The system is engineered to produce defensible records of approvals, clinical inputs, and operational determinations that can be reviewed by regulators and institutional partners with confidence in data integrity.

“Combat sports cannot scale globally on informal governance and fragmented record keeping,” said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA. “We are building a system where authority, accountability, and decision traceability are codified at the protocol level. Governance must be engineered with the same rigor as capital markets infrastructure. Dragan’s experience in international economic law and digital asset regulation strengthens our ability to operate within clear legal frameworks as adoption expands.”

“M2MMA is treating governance as a system design requirement, not a policy document,” said Dragan Zeljic. “My focus is to help align the platform with regulatory realities so that auditability and legal defensibility remain consistent as adoption expands. It is a privilege to join an advisory board of this caliber and to contribute to a platform that is setting a higher institutional standard for the sport.”

Zeljic’s appointment supports M2MMA’s broader strategy of aligning scientific advisory input, regulatory engagement, and technology development within a unified institutional framework.

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: MMAZ) is an integrated combat sports and performance company that merges advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-powered production, and blockchain-secured data, M2MMA is building a more innovative ecosystem that safeguards athletes and strengthens global combat sports. The company’s platform unifies analytics and athlete care into a single intelligent network. Artificial intelligence transforms live fight data into predictive safety insights, while blockchain ensures transparent, verifiable records. Guided by a leadership team grounded in data science and decentralized systems, M2MMA is shaping a future in which combat sports are safer, more accountable, and commercially stronger.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the rollout and capabilities of M2Chain, the anticipated benefits of the ticker change and restructuring actions, and the Company’s plans to pursue an uplisting in the United States and potential additional listings in Europe and the GCC. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including market conditions, regulatory developments, listing requirements, and execution risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.