Car Rental Gateway launches CarCloud, uniting distribution, operations and fleet management in a single rental platform

CarCloud_Car Rental Gateway

CarCloud targets operators and franchise or affiliate networks that need one view of bookings, fleet and workflows.

LONDON, MANOR ROAD, WEST EALING, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Car Rental Gateway (CRG), the technology company powering millions of car rental bookings each year has launched CarCloud to bring distribution, rental operations and fleet management together in one fully integrated system. The new platform targets operators, as well as franchise and affiliate networks, that want to scale smarter, faster and more profitably.‘Car rental is one of the most operationally demanding parts of the travel industry, yet too many teams are still forced to work across fragmented systems,’ said Martin Kallasmaa, Commercial Director at Car Rental Gateway.‘With CarCloud, we bring all the essentials together in one place: distribution, pricing, vehicles, tasks, damage management, payments and the customer journey. It gives operators a clear view of what’s happening today and what they can scale tomorrow. For franchise and affiliate groups, it finally makes it realistic to operate as a single brand without having to replace every local system from day one.’The launch comes at a time when rental operators are facing rising expectations from both customers and distribution partners: real-time availability, consistent extras, faster pick-ups, and fewer service issues. Yet in many businesses, distribution sits in one system, operations in another, and fleet management in a third, leaving teams to reconcile data manually and respond to any issues with a delay.For franchise and affiliate networks, the problem is multiplied across locations, making it difficult to roll out consistent products and pricing or even gain a clear view of fleet utilisation across the entire group.CarCloud is CRG’s answer to that reality. It combines CRG’s proven connectivity layer with digital-first operational tools, enabling rental businesses to manage day-to-day operations and distribution from a single platform, with live data flowing between bookings, vehicles, tasks, payments and the customer journey.Built to turn fragmented networks into a single operating modelCarCloud delivers particular value to franchise and affiliate groups that require central oversight without forcing every location to replace its systems overnight. Through CRG’s existing integrations with all major car rental management systems, networks can connect local operators into a unified platform while keeping operational flexibility on the ground.That enables networks to:- manage bookings, products and pricing more centrally, reducing gaps between locations- gain unified fleet visibility across the network rather than only at branch level- standardise digital customer experiences while allowing local execution- onboard new franchisees and partners more quickly- scale across markets and brands with less technical debtCarCloud also supports multi-brand business models on a single platform, helping groups run different brands and strategies while sharing the same operational backbone.What CarCloud delivers in practiceCarCloud unifies core operational functions within a single platform, including:- API connectivity with major distributors and comparison sites- multiple rental models, from hourly rental to subscription services- end-to-end rental management, from booking through return and billing- smart fleet utilisation, with AI-driven allocation and demand-based pricing- built-in task pipelines for reservations, fleet preparation tasks, inspections, claims and repairs- digital customer journeys, including ID verification and keyless access workflowsi- ntegrated payments, invoicing and ancillaries managementProven infrastructure at travel scaleCRG has spent years powering car rental distribution for travel brands globally, with translated and localised supplier content in 25 languages and direct online connectivity to more than 200 car rental suppliers worldwide.CRG’s ecosystem today includes 300+ partners, 4 million+ cars available, 3 billion+ car searches per month, 30 million+ car rental transactions, and 30,000+ locations worldwide.CarCloud brings that same proven reliability and scale to the operational core of rental businesses.AvailabilityCarCloud is available now. Rental operators and franchise or affiliate networks can request a demo through Car Rental Gateway.

