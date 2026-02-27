Minister Samuel Marçal returns to the Government Page TV show to discuss the work carried out in the infrastructure sector

Fri. 27 of February of 2026, 17:16h

The Minister of Public Works, Samuel Marçal, participated today, February 27th, 2026, in the recording of a new episode of the Government Page TV show, focusing on ongoing strategic projects and priorities for action in the infrastructure sector.

This participation marks the return of Minister Samuel Marçal to the TV Show, following his appearance as a guest on the first episode, broadcast on March 14th, 2025, in which he presented the Government's strategic lines for the infrastructure sector, a key area for national development.

In his return to Government Page TV Show, the interview focused on the execution and application of resources in strategic infrastructure projects. Ongoing structural interventions were also discussed, along with aspects of management, maintenance, and responsibilities associated with implementing the works. The outlook for the period 2026–2028 was also shared, including strategies to mitigate the impact of flooding.

The Ministry of Public Works is responsible for the design, implementation, coordination, and evaluation of public policy in public works, housing, water supply and management, sanitation, electricity, and urban planning. It also ensures technical coordination and supervision of construction and infrastructure projects nationwide.

Promoted by the Government Spokesperson's Office, led by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, the Government Page TV show is produced in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste and the national media to strengthen government transparency, accountability, and citizens' access to information on the Executive's key decisions and policies.

Hosted by Nélia Chaves and executive produced by Ika Moniz, Government Page TV Show is a space for institutional dialogue focused on the public interest, ensuring that the population has access to the Government’s main actions and decisions.

Today's episode, featuring the Minister of Public Works, will be broadcast shortly on RTTL and on the Government's digital platforms and social media channels.

All episodes already broadcast are available on the YouTube channel @PCMPAGINADOGOVERNOTIMORLEST